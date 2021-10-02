Happy birthday Emma Watson, 30 years old – People

Happy birthday Emma Watson. Little Hermione from Harry Potter turns 30 today: loved by the boys who grew up with her in the long saga of JK Rowling’s wizard, she has become over the years as well as an esteemed actress (from The Circle to We are infinite, from La Bella and Disney’s Beast at the latest Little Women) an influential activist of women’s rights, gender equity and ‘singleness’ (single and happy is her declared motto). Her instagram profile has 56 million followers and she is often seen participating in events or support campaigns.

She was just 11 when she was cast as Hermione Granger, the girl with long wavy hair and freckles, schoolmate of Harry Potter and Ron Weasley at Hogwarts School of Wizardry in the first Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The beginning of an incredible career and popularity.

Growing up, the British Watson has become an influential testimonial of feminist issues but also committed to the sustainability of fashion: she is the face of Good on You, the platform that ‘gives the votes’ to fashion in terms of workers’ rights, ethics of the production process and distribution and the origin of the materials. And it was in this capacity that she appeared in the English edition of Vogue. During the quarantine he is supporting the #StayHome campaign to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Watson posted a post to point out that self-isolation saves lives. “My grandmother is over 70, so she is particularly vulnerable,” he wrote on a sign posted in the post. “My mom is a type 1 diabetic and my best friend is a healthcare professional. #IStayhomefor them.” (HANDLE).

