«Happy birthday, Faith», Nicole Kidman’s social greetings to her daughter

A chocolate cake covered with smarties and colored stars, a few candles and a festoon with Happy Birthday written in golden letters. Nicole Kidman he wanted to publicly congratulate his daughter Faith for his 11th birthday, posting a rare private photo on his Instagram profile. “Happy birthday, dear Faith. We love you infinitely. Mom and dad “, wrote the Oscar-winning actress, quickly collecting the likes of her actress friends – including Jennifer Aniston, Kate Bosworth and Gal Gadot – and of course the comments from fans around the world.

Instagram content

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

It is extremely rare that Nicole Kidman, who with Keith Urban he also has another daughter, Sunday Rose 13-year-old, you talk about his private life, especially his girls. And if only recently he revealed to have suffered from depression after divorce from Tom Cruise (with whom she adopted two children: Conor And Isabella, aged 26 and 29), he hardly ever gets unbalanced on the current family. Only during the months of the lockdown, the actress had revealed to the New York Times details on how she raised her daughters.

Instagram content

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

“Work often takes us far from home”, Nicole had said, who for some years has returned to settle in Australia, “But we are very careful never to leave the girls alone: If I’m not there, Keith stays with them and vice versa. But I have to thank for having my mother and my sister Antonia. Whenever I need help I know I can call her, and she even moves in with me with her children, who are very attached to my girls. It is very important to maintain ties with the family, especially in difficult times like these. The pandemic has shown us how important it is to get back to the essentials and how much we all need each other“.


