Happy birthday from Telelibertà! Today good news in the Tgl, nativity scenes in Nel Mirino and fairy tales

There is a rich program of Telelibertà for the whole day of Christmas which opens, at 9.00, with an interview with Carlo Francou to the artist Luigi Gatti: author of the Christmas cover of Libertà.

At 11.40 and 18, tour of Piacenza nativity scenes. At noon, space for the special episode of the weekly column of the Diocese, “The roads of life” with interviews by the journalist Barbara Tondini to two illustrious Piacenza personalities: a layman, the former Inter goalkeeper and Serie A footballer Astutillo Malgioglio, and a religious, the priest and theologian Ermes Ronchi.

At 1 pm we will be able to listen to the bishop’s wishes again Adriano Cevolotto and, at 1.15 pm, here is the first Christmas TGL: special edition of the daytime news all in the name of good news, stories, interviews from the territory.

The evening appointment with the other half of the special TGL Christmas will, as always, be at 19.30. At 20.10 here is “The awakening of Scrooge” by Charles Dickens for the strip “Favole in Libertà” of the Teatro Gioco Vita with the actors Nicola Cavallari, Michele Zaccaria and the musician Davide Cignatta. Then, “Note di Telelibertà”: a concert from our rich archive. Finally, the replica of the recent episode of “Nel mirino” dedicated to cribs.

Tomorrow, for Santo Stefano, we report two evening appointments in the Telelibertà schedule. At 20.10, the “Favole in Libertà” with the European folk tale “The gingerbread man” and, later, the Christmas film scheduled for the “prime time” at 20.30. A great cinematic classic: “Mission Impossible” (1996) by Brian De Palma, starring Tom Cruise next to Jon Voight, Jean Reno and Vanessa Redgrave.

During the day, however, we will be able to see the special cribs of “In the viewfinder” at 10 am. At 1.15pm and 7.30pm the TGL week enriched by the special “good news” proposed by our editorial staff. At 6 pm the special “The roads of life”.