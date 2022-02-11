Happy birthday Jennifer Aniston, 53 candles for the eternal Rachel

February 11, 2022: Jennifer Aniston blows out 53 candles, but the truth is that she has remained the same as in the beginning. Turquoise eyes and hair of different (iconic) lengths, always lightened by highlights, the American actress has remained recognizable throughout her career, which began in her fourth from the series that earned her global fame, Friends. The hilarious episodes that kept her busy for ten years, between the nineties and the two thousand, in the unforgettable role of Rachel, will never be a burden for Jennifer Aniston but on the contrary a brand of loyalty. There is no denying that the other big and still much-talked-about reason for her stardom is her love affair with Brad Pitt.

Jennifer Aniston: ” Friends ” actress who made the ” Rachel ” cut famous turns 53 Magazine People crowned her most beautiful woman of the year in 2004, while in 2011 she conquered the title of sex symbol: we are talking about Jennifer Aniston, who turns 53 on 11 February. Director, film producer and actress for the big screen, Jennifer is known above all for her character of Rachel in “Friends” and for the love story with Brad Pitt, who left her in 2005 for Angelina Jolie, sentencing her to 7 years of ” singletudine “broken only by some flirting. A bond, the one with Brad, which teases gossip fans even today: the couple’s fans are still many and, given that both are currently single and very friends, the fantasy runs fast. A catchphrase that has been going on since 2017 when he was fresh from divorce from Angelina Jolie and she put an end to her second marriage, the one with Justin Theroux celebrated in 2015. In short, it is difficult to shake off the past for Jen, who in fact with her numerous film has never managed to replicate the worldwide success of “Friends”, so much so that a reunion is planned for the sitcom that would satisfy millions of fans all over the world. Suffice it to say that her character in the series has been recognized as one of the 100 bigger of television in the United States and hairdressers for years they have been asked for “the Rachel cut” from customers. The list of her films, however, is very long and Jennifer is one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood. A fame that is also partly due to her style choices, always impeccable. Sober and never excessive looks on the red carpet, casual dresses in everyday life: Jennifer Aniston is also liked for being the classic “girl next door” despite her success. Waiting to find out if the love between her and Brad Pitt will actually blossom again, we wish you all the best for these 53 years with a gallery that rediscovers the looks from the beginning to today



When, after nearly three years of relationship, in July 2000, Jennifer Aniston marries Brad Pitt in a lavish ceremony on the Californian coast, both are at the height of success and the young blonde girl embodies the dream of the admirers of the American idol of all. the world. Together and celebrated as a healthy and authentic Hollywood couple, Jennifer and Brad unfortunately divorce after five years and there are those who still find it hard to come to terms with it, those who have never accepted the figure of Angelina Jolie and who speculate on the return of the Aniston couple Pitt whenever both are single. Theirs recent public meetingat the beginning of 2020, at the SAG Awards, and the shots in which the former lovers showed complicity literally sent fans into raptures.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt meet at the SAG Awards, January 2020

Not just Brad

The years have actually passed and things have happened since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are no longer together. The actress and producer got married a second time, in 2015, with her colleague Justin Theroux. An obviously less fortunate union, which came to an end after two and a half years. Lately, Jennifer, who has never had children and believes the pressure of society to be mothers at all costs is wrong, is above all ready for new meetings: stated this in an interview last fall.

Jennifer Aniston could spend 53rd birthday in Hawaii: he is in fact on the beaches of Waikiki together with Adam Sandler for the filming of the second chapter of Murder Mystery. In addition to cinema and television, the star has recently marked his own debut also in the world of beauty. In fact, in September 2021, Lolavie was born, her hair care brand of which Jennifer herself is testimonial. In addition to the concept of haircare, dear to all women, the line is strengthened by ethical principles based on sustainability and the exclusive use of natural ingredients derived from plants, offering vegan and cruelty-free products.

Jennifer Aniston poses for her brand Lolavie

That Jennifer Aniston, like so many other actresses and singers, has become a ‘beauty businesswoman half astounds. Not only because the launch of beauty brands, from make-up to skincare to hair care, proves to be a fruitful business today, even more implemented by the sounding board of social networks. But in the specific case of the diva, now 53, dictating fashion in terms of hairstyle has gone hand in hand with its success. The Rachel cut, the heroine she played in Friends, has been in demand for years in hairdressing salons, sparking a true emulation phenomenon. And from the great return of the nineties in today’s trends, the cut that, worn by little Jennifer, frames again the faces of stars and ordinary people, thanks to that air of freshness of the scaled locks.