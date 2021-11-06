Happy birthday Kris Jenner! Here are the special wishes of the daughters on social networks

On the occasion of her birthday, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters post on Instagram happy birthday dedications to their mom.

Today is a special day for the Kardashian-Jenners, as a mainstay of the family celebrates her birthday today: let’s talk about Kris Jenner, iconic mother of the most popular sisters on the web.

Despite the woman today blows on well 66 candles, always shows a fresh image and an incredibly youthful attitude: many, on this important day for her, have proceeded to wish her well, sending her even just a little thought on social media. Among all, the most important women of his life could not be missing: his daughters.

All 5 Kardashian-Jenner sisters, in fact, they proceeded to congratulate their mother on social media, not failing to reserve very special words for her: first of all, Kim, the eldest, published a selfie with her mother Kris, dedicating these words to her: “Happy Birthday Mom! You are the most important goals, my heroine, my life. Thank you for being the most loving and non-judgmental human being I have ever met. You take care of all of us in a completely selfless way. Words cannot describe my love for you! OMG I love you so much mom! “ he wrote.

Kourtney and Khloe they reserved a beautiful thought for their mother: a list of photos that summarize their moments together, sealed by the final sentence “Congratulations! I love you”. Following, Kylie who, along the lines of the eldest, published an image with her mother, writing: “Happy birthday queen, best friend, mom! There isn’t a day that I don’t thank God for having such a strong, loving and bossy mom like you. You make my world go the right way! “. Similarly, finally, Kendall posts a photo of her as a child with her mom, adding: “Happy birthday, legend!”.

We show you the shots here, grouped by Novella 2000: