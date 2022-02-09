Happy birthday Loki! Here are the best streaming movies from Tom Hiddleston

The actor who plays the charming MCU villain turns 41 today. Five streaming titles to celebrate talent.

Whether or not you love the cinecomics signed by Disney / Marvelhowever, it is impossible to ignore the fact that Tom Hiddleston with his interpretation of the villain Loki has become one of the iconic actors of contemporary cinema. With the physique suitable for the role, an undeniable charm and his histrionic acting style, the actor who turns 41 today has built a character capable of entering the collective imagination, not just cinematic. And today we want to pay homage to Hiddleston through the usual five streaming moviestwo of which only belong to the MCU. Enjoy the reading.

Five streaming movies starring Tom Hiddleston

Midnight in Paris

The Avengers

Only lovers survive

Crimson Peak

Thor Ragnarok

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Woody Allen he calls Tom Hiddleston for a short but significant part, namely that of Francis Scott Fitzgerald. The actor thus acts in a grandiose cast, which embellishes Midnight in Paris to make it one of the most memorable films of the new millennium for the New York-based filmmaker. The third Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Allen arrives, as well as the nominations for film and director. A little gem with a great basic idea and classy romance. Very elegant and sincere film. Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Infinity +, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.

The Avengers (2012)

After having let us fully understand the potential of the character in the Thor directed by Kenneth Branagh, Hiddleston lets his Loki “explode” as the antagonist of the ensemble of Marvel heroes. The first Avengers remains the best film of the franchise as it is well organized in terms of narrative and with a pyrotechnic ending set around New York’s Grand Central Station. Success is stellar, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and all the other heroes are charming in the right place. Nothing to say about an entertainment product with a high level of spectacularity. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple ItunesTIMVision, Disney +.

Only lovers survive (2013)

The most melancholy, fascinating and decadent interpretation of Hiddleston’s career, also because if you play alongside a titan like Tilda Swinton you can only maximize your test. A Jim Jarmusch “Hot” as never before unleashes his romantic streak thanks to a prestigious vampire-movie, elegant in form and bold in narration. Only lovers survive it’s really great cinema, one of the best films of the year. Available on CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes.

Crimson Peak (2015)

Called by Guillermo del Toro to close the triangle of protagonists also signed by Jessica Chastain And Mia Wasikowskathe actor becomes the hypnotic protagonist of a very black fairy tale with a dark aesthetic that mixes Tim Burton with Mario Bava tastefully. Crimson Peak it is a film as studied as it is visceral, which confirms the qualities of the author in staging his stories. The plot is not very original, but the bill of the vision is so high as to overshadow many obvious things. To be seen. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision.

Thor Ragnarok (2017)

The third episode of the franchise is entrusted to Taika Waititiand there could not have been a better choice. Thor Ragnarok it’s a riot of gimmicks that make it an action comedy with great special effects and one Cate Blanchett iconic in terms of sex appeal and stage presence. We have a lot of fun, we let our thoughts go by climbing on this superficial and lively merry-go-round. A show to swallow hot, like all Marvel movies. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Disney +.