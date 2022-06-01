HAPPY BIRTHDAY, Marilyn Monroe ; 96 YEARS AFTER HER BIRTH, THE MYSTERY ABOUT HER DEATH CONTINUES

This year will mark six decades since the death of Marilyn Monroe and, had she not died on that fateful August 4, 1962, the actress would have turned 96 today.

These are two reasons enough for Monroe’s legacy, popularity and image to be the subject of films like the biopic, which will star Ana de Armas as the popular blonde.

Netflixmeanwhile, released a few weeks ago “The mystery of Marilyn Monroe: unreleased tapes.”

This documentary series follows bestselling author and journalist Anthony Summers as he investigates his taped interviews with the star’s inner circle.

The interviews were part of her research for her 1985 biography, “Goddess: The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe”.

Over the years since Monroe’s death, there have been a myriad of theories about what actually happened on the day of her death, and while this show doesn’t reveal whether it was suicide or murder, it does show some little-known things. about the days before he perished.

Below is a series of revelations that the Netflix documentary released through this project.

MONROE WAS SPYED BY THE FBI

In the docuseries, Summers delves into the archives of the FBI where he found one that talks about Marilyn.

In this report it was ensured that the actress was a “security communist”. This was reason enough for the FBI to monitor her and, unbeknownst to her, she was followed by her during her trips to Mexico, where she visited her friends, who were also known communists. Despite everything, it was never shown that the blonde was a communist.

However, it seems that her friends, who were declared communists, bothered the US authorities, therefore, the fact that she was related to the Kennedy family was something they could not afford.

THE PREDICTION ABOUT HIS DEATH

In 1961, a year before she died, Monroe filmed “The misfits” (The misfits) and at that time the actress already had anxiety and insomnia problems, a reason that led her to constantly take drugs to be well.

It was during the filming of this film that director John Huston, on more than one occasion, and seeing how little control he had with the medication, told Marilyn that “if she kept going at the rate she was going, she would be in an institution in two or three years, or die!”

ARTHUR MILLER, HIS GREAT LOVE

Monroe was married three times, the last being to playwright Arthur Miller. The documentary shows that the actress saw Miller as her definitive bet in love, which is clear in a photo of her wedding with Arthur and in which she wrote on the back: “Hope, hope, hope”.

However, the couple divorced after almost five years of marriage.

He was the husband with whom she was married the longest and it is clear that she wanted him to be her definitive husband. During her marriage to Miller, Monroe had several miscarriages and learning of Miller’s disappointment with her, she stayed with him as long as she could.



MEN WERE HIS DOOM

The series shows that the actress was very infatuated and when she was romantically related she was surrendered to her partner in question.

In one of the chapters it is said that Marilyn “would act from the rejections of the orphans”.

Marilyn never knew her father and was also sexually abused as a child.

The documentary shows how Monroe’s relationship with men was instrumental in her death.

The experience of abandonment, loss and anguish throughout his life is linked to his tragic death.

WHAT HAPPENED THE DAY OF HIS DEATH?

The official version suggests that Marilyn’s housekeeper found her lifeless in her bed at 3:00 am, later the police arrived and she was pronounced dead at 4:25.

Summers was immediately intrigued by the gap in the timeline. Through further conversations with the ambulance company, he learned that she had died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, so they turned her around and drove back to her.

Anything else will arouse immediate suspicion, but it was quickly covered up and hidden.

More blame is pointed towards the Kennedy brothers during this time, as Bobby fled at the airport and all connections related to kennedy they were destroyed at Marilyn’s house.

Their exact involvement in his death is still unknown, but it’s pretty clear that they destroyed his prints.