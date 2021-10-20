Happy birthday Megan Fox, but just tweaks

With his big ones light blue eyes edged with very dark lashes, the long one dark chocolate brown hair and the curvy, sexy and slender body, theAmerican actress and model Megan Fox she is most envied by most of us and most adored by men. With three children with colleague Brian Austin Green, for many still the light-hearted David Silver of the cult TV show “Beverly Hills 90210”, Megan Fox celebrates 34 years on May 16. And if her career began at the beginning of 2000, today Megan is talked about more than anything else for theexcessive use of aesthetic medical touch-ups. Inexplicable to most, given that we are talking about an objectively beautiful woman, as well as still young, of course not in need of anti-aging interventions. Let’s see the beauty evolution of the actress and top.

MEGAN FOX AND THE IRRESTIBLE RECALL OF TAPPINGSome have implied that the insecurities by Megan Fox concerning her physical appearance stem from ever shaky story with his children’s dad. When they get together, she has recently turned 18 and, according to what the actress herself has declared to tv presenter Ellen DeGeneners, the pregnancies came unplanned, messing up the plans. To this on and off love affair would be added thearci noted pressure from Hollywood studios regarding a certain type of image. What is certain is that Megan Fox cares a lot about her privacy (Green even more) and she is not never let go of official statements on the subject of tweaks. The clear impression is that the procedures have been different and increasingly closer together, from a refinement of the nose to various facial fillers, in addition to Botox in the upper part of the face.

POOR SELF-ESTEEM AND THE “AMERICAN DOLL” LABELFrom an interview with Megan Fox a “Entertainment Tonight”, it turns out that in 2009, immediately after the release of the movie “Jennifer’s Body”, the actress and model had a psychological breakdown, confessing to suffer from the label of sexy doll that was stuck on her. Why, however, turn to aesthetic medicine? As the psychologist and psychoanalyst Elena Benvenuti, “Many times I am right low self-esteem and frailty that lead a woman to seek refuge in the tweaks, ignoring the fact that it can create a dangerous addiction, difficult to break because it tends to lose sight of naturalness of one’s physical appearance, not noticing the alteration that is actually under the eyes of all ».

MEGAN FOX, YESTERDAY AND TODAY WHAT HAS CHANGEDIn gallery we have collected some of the beauty look by Megan Fox, from when she was very young and still in “nature” version, up to the shots of the present time. Official statements or not, Megan Fox it has lost the freshness of the beginnings: and not for the advancing age, but for having exaggerated with fillers and various injections. We have added the best lifting and illuminating cosmetic proposals, to prevent the signs of aging without stress and, above all, upheavals.

