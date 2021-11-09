Happy birthday Mr. Grape, Johnny Depp: “Leonardo DiCaprio? I tortured him on the set”

On the set of Happy Birthday Mr. Grape Johnny Depp used to ‘torture’ Leonardo DiCaprio due to the young age of the actor who, for this performance, obtained his first Oscar nomination.

Johnny Depp, during the 2016 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, revealed that he “tortured” Leonardo Dicaprio on the set of Happy birthday Mr. Grape, a 1993 film directed by Lasse Hallström and based on the novel of the same name by Peter Hedges.

During a press conference, Depp himself revealed that in 1993, when the film was made, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was having a hard time and that it was not easy for him to deal with a 19-year-old DiCaprio.

“It was a difficult time for me, that movie, for some reason. I do not know why“explained the actor.”Di Caprio? I tortured him. He was constantly talking to me about video games or asking me if I wanted to take a drag on his cigarette. I replied: ‘No, I don’t want to smoke with you while you are still hiding from your mother, Leo‘”.

Leonardo DiCaprio in Happy Birthday, Mr. Grape

Leonardo DiCaprio earned his first Oscar nomination thanks to his performance in Happy Birthday, Mr. Grape and, speaking of his talent, Johnny Depp in 2016 stated: “I deeply respect Leo, I remember that he worked very hard on the set of that film. He was already ready to commit to becoming an actor and already had all the credentials“.