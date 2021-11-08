Happy Birthday Mr. Grape | The review of the film with Depp and DiCaprio

VENICE – The book came out thirty years ago, the film instead in 1993 and – revised today – Happy birthday Mr. Grape by Lasse Hallström was really able to tell, through the microcosm of the protagonist, the change of an entire society. We are in Endora, Iowa, and the Grape family is leaning all on the shoulders of Gilbert, played by (a great) Johnny Depp: the father committed suicide and the mother (Darlene Cates), never recovered from the pain, left. go, to the point where he can hardly move anymore, he stays on the sofa all day eating, smoking and watching TV. Gilbert is linked to his sister Amy (Laura Harrington), while he has a conflicting relationship with the youngest of the Ellen family, who can not stand everyone, especially Arnie (Leonardo DiCaprio), brother with autism, whom the doctors gave up for dead and who is almost eighteen years old.

Needless to say more: the film – which in reality was then a colossal flop at the box office – then became famous for many other reasons, revised and recovered by subsequent generations also for the incredible interpretation of a young DiCaprio who for his Arnie Grape he also received his first Oscar nomination (in this case as a supporting actor), later defeated by Tommy Lee Jones for The fugitive. The screenplay for the film was signed by the author of the book, Peter Hedges, born and raised in West Des Moines, right in Iowa, who had collected the story by mixing fiction with some stories he had heard in the small town near home.

The rest was done by casting and fate, putting two of the most important actors of the last thirty years side by side: on the one hand Depp, a veteran of Edward scissor hands and from the underrated Benny & Joon, on the other DiCaprio who had just shot Want to start over alongside De Niro. Although the film saw them in the role of two very close brothers, in reality both confirmed that the climate on the set was very tense, with Depp – who was going through a very complicated moment – playing pranks on poor Leo, making fun of him and saying loudly on set that she wouldn’t make him smoke on the sly from his mother. But the one on the set of Happy Birthday Mr. Grape it was the first and last time of Johnny and Leo: the two would never meet again on the set of a film …