Happy birthday Pikachu: the first 25 years of Pokémon

There are little monsters who are not afraid, indeed they inspire an irresistible tenderness. For a quarter of a century they have fluttered, rolled, fidgeted, fought, produced funny verses. Since 1996 they have monopolized the screens of several generations, resisting the evanescence of any other fashion.

They enchant children and teenagers in general hypnosis. Even the older ones, shaken by their enthusiastic, overwhelming childish amazement, must recognize their absolute magnetism.

Pokémon are among the longest-lived, solid and profitable pop icons of this century and of the last one: the video games that turn them on have sold over 380 million copies all over the planet; the huge galaxy of gadgets that sees them as protagonists, has produced revenues of more than 100 billion dollars. While Pikachu, the yellowish gang leader, or rather the most popular little creature who has become an icon on a par with Super Mario, is found everywhere: he has crept into plush toys, toys, costumes, pajamas, mugs, plus any other improbable gadget, the greedy strategists of the marketers have managed to conceive. It is among the undisputed objects of desire for this Christmas too.

The same, in part, happened to his fellow adventurers, originally 151, today 898. An enormity for a triumph of sales, fantasy, multimedia: the Pokémon have invaded cartoons and animated series with their impetuousness (are broadcast in 176 countries and around thirty languages), have colonized posters and film scenes. The last one, Detective Pikachu, grossed $ 436 million, making it the most profitable game in the history of the seventh art.

Not to mention the collectible card games: 34 billion pieces have been bought. You hate Pokémon Go, the smartphone adventure released in 2016 and downloaded over a billion times, by users of all ages.

“They like it so much because they incorporate the charm of puppies they grow, they evolve as you take care of them. A bit like it was done with tamagotchi »explains a Panorama Viola Nicolucci, psychologist and psychotherapist, author of the book Game hero. Journey into the stories of gamers (Leditions, 2021). «In the older ones» he adds «they evoke a nostalgia, they give the possibility to experience the same videogame heritage over time. For the little ones, they have an educational role, as they teach values ​​such as friendship, care, perseverance ».

They are approved by their parents, for their innocence. Even when they fight, they do so amid mockery and smiles. There is no blood, no wounds, at most those who lose dissolve, but reappear in other battles in a perennial resurrection. The antithesis of violence, of the logic of annihilation, typical of many shooters: “The fight becomes a confrontation between skills, a question of decisions and choices”. And an opportunity to make friends, given the opportunity to interact online with fans from all over the world.

There are grounds for the phenomenon to reach half a century and beyond. The last two titles in the series recently released by Nintendo, Pokémon Shining Diamond And Shining Pearl Pokémon, updated reissues of two 2006 hits, sold 6 million copies in the first week of launch and shredded inventory.

The wait is already skyrocketing for January 28, when it arrives on the Switch console Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which will transport these rowdy heroes to the past. Meanwhile, the celebrations for the twenty-fifth birthday took place in style, confirming the transversality and appeal of Pikachu. It ended up on a Levi’s collection of garments, including jeans, t-shirts, tops and surrounding wearables. The same has recently done the sneaker brand Converse, extending the list of fashion brands, including Adidas and Uniqlo, which have proposed collections with the vivacity of these creatures.

Renowned French jeweler Baccarat has forged a series of themed crystals, including a limited edition giant Pikachu weighing over 8 kilos. The approximately 23,000 euros requested for each of the 25 available models did not prevent them from going sold-out in a heartbeat. The Italian Post Office has created some special postcards dedicated to Pokémon, while international pop stars, from Katy Perry to J Balvin and Post Malone, participated with their songs in the album celebrating the 25th anniversary of the saga. Singer Ed Sheeran went further: he packed his concert inside Pokémon Go, available as a surprise to users of the title.

Togekiss, Eevee, Flaaffy and all the cheerful brigade of colorful monsters with improbable namesi, were born from the mind of a Japanese video game programmer, Satoshi Tajiri, with an exaggerated childhood passion for insects: «They were strange and mysterious, they moved in a funny way. They fascinated me, “he explained in an interview with the American magazine Time.

Pokémon pay homage to and reproduce this flickering versatility of a peripheral world, often invisible, certainly bizarre. They develop along a suspended balance between curiosity and the indecipherable, the adventurous and the playful. They are good without being feel-good; comforters, enthusiastic and luminescent in a dull present. They may seem dated, they have never been so contemporary.