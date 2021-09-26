Happy birthday Reese Witherspoon. Forever Elle Woods

A strange coincidence. Or maybe not. Reese Witherspoon today turns 43 years old And Cruel Intentions, the film that launched her among the big stars of Hollywood, celebrates the twentieth anniversary. In the United States today it will hit theaters for a week of celebration. Reese Witherspoon, on the other hand, is grappling with the second season of Big Little Lies, the successful mini series HBO. To be honest, the very first successful film was Pleasantville by Gary Ross (1998), beautiful, but with the teen drama Cruel Intentions, (in Italian they added a “First rule do not fall in love”) that Reese did Bingo worldwide. That first rule, however, she broke it and fell in love with the handsome co-star Ryan Phillippe.

They married in 1999 and stayed together until 2007. They were the most envied teen couple in Hollywood. Beautiful and both with careers ready to take off. Actually Reese has come really far, with an Oscar as a lead actress in 2005 for When love burns the soul by James Mangold and a nomination for Wild in 2014. For Ryan it wasn’t quite the same, but thanks to shows like Shooters And Secrets & Lies has recently experienced a second wave of success.

Two children with Ryan Phillippe: two baby celebrities

From the marriage with Phillippe two children were born: Ava and Deacon. Basically they are already two celebrities on social networks, the eldest daughter Ava with 700 thousand followers is practically the copy of Reese. I don’t think the day when we will see her acting on the big screen is far off yet.

Reese Witherspoon today is a career producer, runs a book club on Instagram, is in the cast of Big Little Lies, is an active member of the #MeToo, but for me it will always be, before anything else, Elle Woods. Iconic character of Legally Blonde (The revenge of the blondes), 2001 film because no one like her has been able to bring to the screen that blond world as cheerful as sincere whose ways of speaking have amused generations so much that they are still mentioned today by Ariana Grande in the video Thank You, Next.

She does not look back and if she does it is to say thanks to those who still follow her today. So declares his latest post. It is and will always be Elle Woods because in the photo that accompanies this birthday thought, there is immortalized a pier overlooking a blue sea. But the mooring poles are fabulously pink.

