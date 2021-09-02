Happy birthday Reese Witherspoon! Here are his best streaming movies

The Oscar-winning actress for When Love Burns the Soul turns 45 today. We have selected five of his best streaming movies for you.

After becoming America’s sweetheart thanks to an incredible series of comedies of success – and we add on average more than worthy invoice – Reese Witherspoon has shown film after film, year after year, to be an actress capable of remarkable performances also in other types of productions, especially biographical films. To celebrate the 45th anniversary of the popular Oscar-winning actress we have chosen five streaming movies which demonstrate his versatility and the ability to express the best of his talents at the service of directors who are also very different from each other. Enjoy the reading.

The best streaming movies starring Reese Witherspoon

Pleasantville

All the fault of love

When love burns the soul – Walk the Line

Wild

Defect of form

Pleasantville (1998)

The ingenious mix of colors and black and white created by Gary Ross fits perfectly with Witherspoon’s gentle, wriggling acting style, definitely launched by Pleasantville. Next to him the co-star Tobey Maguire and a cast of supporting actors of absolute exception such as Joan Allen, Jeff Daniels, William H. Macy. Three Oscar nominations for a kind film full of positive messages, what we really need today. A cult-movie to be reviewed to brighten the evening. Available on Rakuten TV, Kilos, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.

All the fault of love (2002)

All the Blame for Love: Official Movie Trailer

More than Witherspoon’s other most celebrated titles this is in our opinion her best comedy: a perfect mix of charm, dazzling jokes, classic romantic misunderstanding and an ending that literally melts the heart. Then Patrick Dempsey And Josh Lucas, which could not be more fascinating, especially the second … Directed by Andy Tennant, Sweet Home Alabama (horrendous the Italian title …) warms the heart, has a lot of fun and makes you fall in love with Withespoon. Big success with the public. Available on Chili, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

When Love Burns the Soul – Walk the Line (2005)

In the biopic dedicated to the great Johnny Cash, Witherspoon plays the great love of the protagonist, singer June Carter. Alchemy with Joaquin Phoenix it’s crazy, when the two actors are on stage together they set the film on fire. Directed by a filmmaker such as James Mangold, When love burns the soul – Walk the Line it is a film written and directed with enormous solidity, a robust melodrama that knows how to capture the viewer and ensnare him in the dramatic events of the characters. Oscar for Best Actress for Witherspoon, to seal a commendable career. Available on Chili, Apple Itunes.

Wild (2014)

Wild: The Italian trailer of the film – HD

Another biopic dedicated to the story of Cheryl Strayed, a woman who, to find herself, embarks on a solitary journey in the desert. Jean-Marc Vallée makes of Wild a very nice film to watch, it makes the most of the rural setting to create an intimate and true atmosphere, where the protagonist’s psychology is best expressed. Also excellent proof of Laura Dern as Witherspoon’s mother. Oscar nominations for both, deserved recognition. Nice drama. Available on Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Disney +.

Form vice (2014)

Form Vice: The official Italian trailer of the film by Paul Thomas Anderson

Witherspoon accepts a short, side role in order to be directed by the great Paul Thomas Anderson and to be able to return to acting with Joaquin Phoenix. Self Defect of form it is a small jewel of sophisticated comedy and at the same time out of tune, thanks also to the great performances of the accompanying cast. Based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Pynchon, the film turns out to be a noir of enormous cinematic impact, as joyful as it is melancholy. One of the cult movies of the last decade. Available on Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.