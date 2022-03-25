Happy Birthday! Reese Witherspoon was celebrated by Jennifer Aniston and more actresses

UNITED STATES-. Tuesday March 22 Reese witherspoon reached her 46th birthday, and the star was celebrated by several famous friends who wished her well, including Mindy Kalling, Jennifer Aniston and Laura Dern. In addition, the actress had another reason to celebrate, since the trailer for the film adaptation was released Where the Crawdads Singproduced by your company.

In his tribute, Aniston shared a special post on Instagram with pictures and videos of her and Witherspoon on the set of two series in which they have appeared together, friends and The Morning Show. “Today is someone’s birthday. My little sister, co-anchor, partner in crime, I LOVE YOU, sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love flow!” the actress wrote in the description.

On the other hand, Kalingwho starred with Witherspoon A Wrinkle in Time, shared a selfie of the duo and joked, “Forget about the amazing difference in the relative size of our heads. Instead revel in the beauty + brains of @reesewitherspoon on the right.” “Happy birthday Reese dawg, you are the best there is. I am very lucky to be continually inspired by my friend. I will love you forever,” she added.

Reese Witherspoon celebrated the trailer for her new movie

Dernwho co-starred with Witherspoon the series of HBO Big Little Lies, also dedicated a sweet tribute to the actress: “It’s International I Love Reese Witherspoon Day! Happy birthday to my amazing sister.” The daughter of the birthday girl, Ava Phillippe, also shared a loving message. “Each year her light shines from her even more, and I find even more reasons to love her and a greater appreciation for all that she does,” she wrote.

For its part, Witherspoon shared the movie trailer Where the Crawdads Sing produced by your company Hello Sunshine in your account Instagram and wrote: “The gift of all gifts! Thrilled to share the official trailer for @crawdadsmovie, which hits theaters this July.” The star connected with the book when she selected it for her book club in September 2018.