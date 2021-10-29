Happy birthday Richard Dreyfuss! Here are the best streaming movies of the great Oscar-winning actor

The protagonist of The Jaws and Close Encounters of the Third Kind turns 74 today. Five streaming titles to celebrate a fantastic career.

p> To tell Richard Dreyfuss we must necessarily start from Steven Spielberg, author who definitively consecrated it after that George Lucas he had launched his career thanks to American Graffiti (1973). The main poetics of Spielberg’s cinema especially in the 70s, the one that sees the common man having to face physical and psychological tests that go beyond the reach of human rationality, has found the perfect interpreter in Dreyfuss. The actor’s physicality, combined with the ability to highlight the little big dichotomies that often define the human soul, allowed Dreyfuss to paint conflicting and magnificently human characters. Oscar winner in 1977 thanks to Goodbye, my love! from Herbert Ross (not available in streaming), Richard Dreyfuss landed a second nomination nearly twenty years later with Goodbye Mr. Holland. These are in our view five gods streaming movies best he has made, some of which have handed him over to the history of cinema by right. Enjoy the reading.

Five great streaming movies starring Richard Dreyfuss

The Shark (1975)

The Shark: The original trailer

The extraordinary success of the masterpiece directed by Steven Spielberg it already contains the author’s cinematographic philosophy elaborated to perfection. The clash between the human being and apparently uncontestable and even less knowable forces is extraordinarily represented by the creature of the sea. Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss, accompanied by the great Robert Shaw, make up the trio that embarks on the route into the unknown that concludes a film written and directed without equal. The shark wins three Oscars and makes the largest gross in the history of American cinema. Need more to decree the exploit of the Spielberg / Dreyfuss couple? Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Google Play, Apple itunes, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Movie Trailer – HD

The role that is worth a career, that of a family man who could not be more common, who finds himself “touching” the impossible and remains obsessed with it. In a film unprecedented in terms of vision and emotional story, the sequence of mashed potatoes becomes the emotional center and one of the most dramatic moments in the history of fantastic cinema. Close encounters of the third kind it closes with an individual who abandons everything and embarks towards the unknown because he must know, he must experience things beyond. Extraordinary final, which only Spielberg could do so. From bow. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video.

Stand By Me – memory of a summer (1986)

Stand by Me – Remembrance of a Summer: Italian Trailer of the film

A simple cameo at the end to seal a story of lost growth and adolescence that no one had made with such cinematic ardor. Stand By Me – reminder of a summer is one of the few major adaptations from Stephen King, a film full of human warmth and with irresistible characters. Rob Reiner directs four young protagonists – including River Phoenix – in an adventure capable of marking a decade of American cinema and beyond. What a great movie, for any age. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Apple itunes, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.

Surveillance … special (1987)

What a great artisan of genre cinema he was John Badham. Richard Dreyfuss ed Emilio Estevez they are the protagonists of this detective comedy in which the beauty has to be watched over Madeleine Stowe. Action, fun and lots of gimmicks for a crackling buddy-movie in which Dreyfuss demonstrates all his natural comic verve. Surveillance … special is one of the funniest and most successful comedies of the 80s, with a sequel a few years later unfortunately not up to par. but this certainly does not affect the value of the original! Available on Disney +.

Always (1989)

The return to collaboration with Steven Spielberg comes thanks to the updated remake of Joe the pilot which saw the legend as protagonist Spencer Tracy. Always – Forever is one of the great American dreams of the author, a fable that tells an eternal love story between a magnificent Dreyfuss and a very tender Holly Hunter. In the cast also the great John Goodman And Audrey Hepburn to his latest interpretation. One of Spielberg’s less celebrated films and yet one of his best. When fantastic cinema can make you cry and has a heart as big as the story it tells. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, TIMVision.