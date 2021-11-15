Happy birthday Ryan Gosling: the photos of the looks from 2001 to today

Now that he will play the role of the boyfriend par excellence, alongside Barbie / Margot Robbie in the film Warner Bros. – Mattel directed by Greta Gerwig on the most iconic of dolls, we are more than sure: Ryan Gosling is the perfect prototype of the ideal boy. The actor, born November 12, 1980, turns 41 and this year we will see him in the cinema with the thriller “The Gray Man”, alongside Chris Evans, and soon in the fantasy “Wolfman”, a remake of the 1941 film in which will be a werewolf. He is the ideal boy for his talent, obviously, for his charm, for his humanitarian commitment and also for his love for women, starting with his daughters, about whom he told the American GQ: ” Our daughters are still small, so it was a difficult time for them to be separated from other children and not being able to see other family members. We did our best to entertain them. I think Eva and I acted more in quarantine than than we’ve ever done in our entire career. ” In the past he had said, still about the role of women in his life: “I was raised by my mother and my sister. I found my way into a dance class. My domestic life is mostly made up of women. Them. they are better than us men, stronger, more evolved. I can also say this because I have two daughters “. And also his speech of thanks to his partner Eva Mendes, when he collected the Golden Globe in 2017 for “La La Land”, melted more than one heart: “What I look for in a woman is that she is Eva Mendes. other”. In short, Ryan is the man everyone would like, were it not for the fact that since 2011, when he met her on the set of “Rumbo di thunder”, he is very loyal to the actress of Cuban origin, older than him by 6 years and mother of the his daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 6, and Amada Lee, 4. Before Eva, Ryan had an affair with Sandra Bullock, which lasted from 2002 to 2003 and was born on the set of “Formula for a Crime”, and with Rachel McAdams from 2004 to 2007, his partner in the romantic “The pages of our life”. Bullied when he was in elementary school and had severe learning problems, Ryan found his way thanks to the show, which he starts practicing from a young age. From 13 to 15 years old he is part of the cast of the Mickey Mouse Club, a true hotbed of talent, together with Justin Timberlake, Keri Russell, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. From then on he has strung up an endless series of successful films and won several awards. In this gallery we review Ryan’s looks from 2001 to today.