Happy birthday Stanley Tucci! Here are his best streaming movies

The great character actor turns 61 today. Five streaming titles to tell a career of elegance and irony.

It is with great pleasure that today we want our birthday wishes back – and the usual five streaming movies – great Stanley Tucci, who turns 61. It is probably the most refined and effective “character actor” of contemporary American cinema, capable of being credible in any type of production or genre. By alternating mainstream films with artistically more valuable works, Tucci since the 1990s has been able to build an admirable career, which has led him to collaborate with many of today’s greatest directors and act alongside prestigious colleagues. The actor was sensationally nominated only once for an Oscar (you will find out later for which film), when he deserved many more reports. And as a director he distinguished himself for having shot one of the most moving and heartfelt debuts of the 90s, another title you will find below. So we just have to leave you to the superfine and always ironic art of Stanley Tucci, a thoroughbred actor and all-round artist. Enjoy the reading.

Five streaming films of the great Stanley Tucci

Big Night

The Terminal

The devil wears Prada

lovable remains

The Spotlight case

Big Night (1996)

The directorial debut signed with Campbell Scott confirms Tucci’s intelligence and artistic sensitivity. Big Night it is a magnificent and very warm tribute to the art of cooking which is represented through two brothers immigrants from Italy who open a restaurant that is too elaborate for the tastes of Americans …Tony Shalhoub is an extraordinary co-star, while in support we find big names like Allison Janney, Ian Holm, Isabella Rossellini, Minnie Driver and many others. Film full of humanity and with moments of cinema that go deep into your heart. Beautiful, with a final bow sequence. Available on KILOS.

The Terminal (2004)

In the bittersweet comedy directed by Steven Spielberg and set almost entirely at New York’s JFK airport, Tucci proves to be the protagonist’s magnificent companion Tom Hanks, a foreign citizen who suddenly finds himself homeless after a coup d’état in his country. The Terminal it is a bitter and at the same time edifying tale about who we are and where we are going, a complex feature film like all of Spielberg’s cinema that shows itself beneath the surface of the package. Lovable moments and other highly dramatic ones. Also in the cast Catherine Zeta-Jones And Diego Luna. Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Devil Wears Prada: The Official Italian Trailer of the Film

In the great success of the public that sees protagonists Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt Tucci produces probably the most elegant and sophisticated proof of his career, a mix of flirtatious sarcasm and paternal wisdom. He is undoubtedly one of the best things in de The devil wears Prada, a perfidious and insightful comedy of manners that offers characters at the limit and moments of genre cinema that are anything but obvious. In its own way a cult title still today. It hit the international box office. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Disney +.

Lovely Remnants (2009)

Called by Peter Jackson to play the protagonist’s killer Saoirse Ronan, Stanley Tucci responds with an icy and terrifying test that gives him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. lovable remains although discontinuous in its aesthetic rendering, it is a painful and fascinating feature film, supported by an absolutely not predictable and always personal vision. The leading actress is very good, framed by moments of great cinema. One of Jackson’s most enigmatic and touching films. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

The Spotlight case (2015)

The Spotlight Case: The Italian trailer of the film – HD

Although present with a secondary role, Tucci deserves to be applauded as anyone else who has participated in this important, even fundamental film. The Spotlight case it is investigative cinema that shows the better, healthier side of investigative journalism. Beautifully orchestrated script and a cast of protagonists at their best: above all Michael Keaton, Liev Schreiber, Mark Ruffalo. Oscar for the film and the script, a great example of civil and moral commitment on the part of the author Tom McCarthy. One of the best titles of the past decade. Without any doubt. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Now.