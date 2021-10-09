News

Happy birthday to Kate Winslet, a beautifully imperfect Libra

S.i already understood in Titanic, seeing her as Rose Dewitt Bukater, that she would be unsinkable. Kate Winslet it’s a Libra ascending Libra, with dynamite in their eyes snatched on a new moon night from her neighbor: Aries.

How could such a sensational zodiac theft happen? Thanks to the stars, which placed the Sun, Moon and Mercury of the English actress in the first house of the Zodiac, abode of Aries.

Necessary post to respond to the machine-gun attacks of the press that contested the extra kilos. But she, with that powder-green gaze, responded by working on herself thanks to Pluto, the “stellar psychologist” who dragged her into the unconscious to bring the value of identity back to the surface.

It was not easy to bear the impact of the voracious glances: “I had to work hard to get to not apologize for who I am, and accept my flaws“.

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet was born in Reading on October 5, 1975 (photo Getty Images).

Film after film she managed to win this battle, moving between Hollywood giants and a constant social commitment. After three marriages and three children last September she won the Emmy Awards thanks to the role of a rough and painful policewoman in the tv miniseries Murder in Easttown.

And with her example of real femininity has managed to clear all of us from stereotypes. Freeing the sign of Libra from the duty to be flawless.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


