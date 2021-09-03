Happy birthday to Reese Witherspoon, absolute icon of the blonde bob cut

R.eese Witherspoon is a volcano of inspirations to enhance the blond hair. A real mission for the Hollywood diva who turns 45 today, and continues relentlessly to give new ideas to have a canopy bombshell never banal.

Reese Witherspoon, the most iconic blonde diva

Perhaps thanks also to the film Legally blonde – Blondes’ revenge Reese Witherspoon has fully entered the collective imagination as an absolute icon of blonde in Hollywood style. A true mission parallel to her career as an actress, which led her to experiment with all the possible variables of highlights and bombshell shades. And that today, on his 45th birthday, he is more exuberant than ever.

Glam colors never boring

Currently she is sporting a hair in nuance vanilla with the beach waves and the middle row. But this is only the latest chapter in a saga full of bob cuts and helmets at all lengths. With ultra flat locks or 50s diva style waves. Often with the row aside and with bangs, in any case never with short hair. Not to mention the blonde points in which she has always been a real pioneer, she who actually has light brown hair. With avant-garde colors that are never boring thanks to 3D shades and at the calibrated brightness, from caramel to the golden honey, from Venetian blond to the platinum balayage.

The beauty secrets of the celebrity hairstylist

But the actress knows it well, though keep the scalp healthy without the constant dyes and treatments, the help of an expert is needed. For years she has relied on the advice of celebrity hairstylist Cervando Maldonado, the same as Miley Cyrus, Naomi Watts and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

iO Woman Beauty Club Join a club made of news,

personalized advice and exclusive experiences Loading... Advertisements

Who in an interview some time ago explained two fundamental tricks for the well-being of dyed hair. The first is to apply organic coconut oil to the tips before making the shampoo. The second is to let the hair rest at least once a month, letting the hair dry in the air. “The use of hairdryers and plates can be much more harmful than dyes” explained Maldonado “people often use them beyond measure without realizing it”.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED