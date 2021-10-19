Happy birthday to the new mother Laura Brioschi: Leonardo was born today!

Model, entrepreneur, influencer, champion of inclusiveness and, from today, also a mother. We are talking about Laura Brioschi, who gave birth to little Leonardo in the early hours of the morning!

It was 5.26 this morning when Laura Brioschi gave birth to her son Leonardo. The most famous curvy model of Italy gave the good news via a photo posted on his Instagram profile, in which it is possible to admire a tender picture of the family that sees portrayed the woman while kissing her partner and nursing the newcomer. Under the post, there was no lack of congratulations from fans and colleagues, one of all the new mother Paola Turani!

Laura Brioschi and that strong desire for motherhood

This is the first child for both Laura and her partner Paolo Patria, tenderly nicknamed by the girl Pablito. The young model and influencer, who has become a real celebrity of the web thanks to her self-esteem and body-positivity pills, in the past he had expressed the strong desire to become a mother and, one year after she and Paolo seriously considered the possibility of becoming parents, she can finally hold this sweet creature close to you, fruit of their unconditional and passionate love.

Who is Laura Brioschi, the champion of body-positivity

Laura Brioschi, known on Instagram with the nickname lovecurvy__laurabrioschi, it’s a curvy model, as well as writer, activist and today also a mother. Born in 1989, Laura’s rise begins very early, when she is chosen for exampler parading on the catwalks of Elena Mirò. But real success comes in 2014, when the girl opens the “love curvy” blog, in which he talks about his personal experiences and deals with issues such as self-acceptance, speaking openly of the problems that are hidden behind the relationship that each of us establishes with our own body.

In the years to come, Laura stands as a champion of body-positivity, rushing against prejudices and unattainable models of perfection. To help everyone who follows her – almost 550 thousand followers – to learn to accept themselves in all their authenticity, the model organized the body-positive catwalk, a fashion show in which people of all ages, weights, shapes and ethnicities were able to proudly perform in Italian squares, and even wrote a book, published in 2020, entitled “We are light”, in which she tells of the difficult path that she herself has had to face over the years to finally be able to love herself.

Today Laura Brioschi can officially say that he has made it and can only rejoice in the face of yet another desire that has become reality: that of become the mother of the sweet Leonardo.

We wish all three a lot of happiness!