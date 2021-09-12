Happy birthday to Tom Cruise, an icon of made to measure elegance

B.ello is impossible, chic and wild. Tom Cruise today he turns 59 but time seems a negligible detail to him. The merit is also of his strictly tailor-made wardrobe. Refined without boring and above all rich in refined and precious details.

Tom Cruise, the alternate secret agent

Men’s fashion in Hollywood is serious business, especially if you have been attending its sets for more than 30 years. The classic example is the perennial star Tom Cruise, which reaches the age of 60 without pleating. Becoming famous with action films, the actor born in Syracuse NY on July 3, 1962 has never strayed from his ideal of a dynamic and performing man. The same goes for her looks, always refined and full of comfort. Last but not least, it is an absolute reference for the elegant suits, cut on a not very tall figure.

Present for decades at the most important awards in the world of cinema, the actor and producer is the male icon of tuxedo contemporary andformal dress preferably in three pieces and competes in all respects with the protagonists of James Bond. A boon of inspiration for those looking for a formal dress. But also for those who want to dress casual with class.

Never without… action star glasses

His bread is high-voltage action movies and if possible, he plays them very often without stunts. This “stunt” spirit is the continuum between fictional characters and life off the set, as evidenced by her wardrobe full of biker jackets and of jeans matched with the beloved Moc Toe boots and to an accessory that she loves a lot in all cases: sunglasses and eyeglasses. Teardrop Aviator like the Maverick’s Top Gun, round geek-style eyewear as in Mission Impossible, shielded and quadrangular as in the spy story Collateral. Everyone has always been in her wardrobe and they are the inevitable finishing touch for daytime looks.

After all, his stylists Wendi & Nicole Ferreira know it well: “We grew up watching his films”, they explained, “the first time we worked with him we studied all his style evolution over the years and we focused on the pieces. most iconic key. In the end, in order to respect his identity, two trends were outlined in the photo calls, one tailored and one biker chic“.

The king of the elegant (and tailored) suit

As in many other things also in style Tom Cruise has always had very clear ideas. One meter and seventy tall and in a dazzling shape as at the beginning of her career, in the evening looks she focuses on traditional tailored garments, with the inevitable twist of the right accessories.

Great lover of classic fashion, on red carpets he prefers the tuxedo and the two or three piece suit with single-breasted jacket, preferably in black, blue and gray. Highlight pairing: le thin dark ties or full-bodied and colored, with i Twins and the precious tie clips and with the black lace-up shoes in leather or patent leather.

Among his reference stylists stand out Ermenegildo Zegna And Dior, but for his marriage to Katie Holmes in 2006 he entrusted himself to his friend Giorgio Armani. Wearing a suit midnight blue tuxedo, with the single-breasted jacket with satin lapels worn over the 4-button vest. If the shoes and tie were in the shade of the suit, the shirt was in ivory silk, sewn – always made to measure – in the fabric identical to that of the bride’s dress.

