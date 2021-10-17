News

Happy ending in Hollywood, technicians’ strike avoided – Cinema

Happy ending in Hollywood in the dispute that for months has opposed the “invisible” workers of the show business to the production studios of films and TV series. In extremis, and 24 hours before the deadline which would have involved a strike of over 60,000 between cameramen, sound engineers, costume designers, hairdressers, make-up artists and other support staff, the union reached an agreement with the majors.
The pickets in front of the entrances to Sony, Disney, Fox, Warner and Paramount studios were ready when the deal came. The agreement, which must now be put to the vote of the members, was signed by the union (the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) and by the alliance of producers: the new three-year contract provides for breaks during the traditionally exhausting work shifts, a 54-hour weekend, a 3% increase in wages and a minimum wage for low-income workers: “We can talk about a Hollywood ‘happy ending'”, commented Iatse President Matthew Loeb: “Our affiliates have not given up, they have remained united “.
The effects of the strike would have been immediate, effectively stopping films and television series currently in production in a Hollywood recovering from the long pandemic lockdown. In fact, the trip to Canossa was advantageous for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers: they would have lost more with the blocking of productions if the abstention from work were taken tomorrow. If called, that of the Hollywood technicians would have been the first national strike in the history of IATSE in 128 years.
It would have affected not only the Los Angeles area, but also new manufacturing hubs in Georgia, New Mexico and Colorado.
The parties returned to the negotiating table two weeks ago after union members voted almost unanimously over the strike. During the negotiations, stars such as Octavia Spencer, Mindy Kaling and Jane Fonda had sided with the “invisible” workers of the show. The Directors Guild of America had also released a statement signed, among others, by Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Barry Jenkins , Ron Howard and Ava DuVernay. (ANSA).

