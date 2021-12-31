Happy ending Salernitana, Iervolino will acquire the club | First page
00.05 – 2022 starts with good news for the city of Salerno. The trustees have chosen the offer of the Neapolitan entrepreneur Danilo Iervolino as the most advantageous. The figures of the operation are not yet known. The Federation was informed in real time. The trustees will verify, upon reopening of the credit institutions, the payment of the deposit (5%). Then there should be the start of the 45-day extension to complete the quota transfer process. 11.40pm – A few minutes on the gong, the wait grows to understand which offer the trustees will choose. At the moment Danilo Iervolino’s offer seems to be the one on pole. The Neapolitan entrepreneur would seem to reflect the guarantees and the planning required, in addition to the price. In the background remains the American fund that could launch a last attempt in extremis.
19.30 – At the end there are four purchase proposals received by the trustees. They are that of the notary Orlando and the German lawyer (a complete but probably low offer), then that of Iervolino of 10 million for the acquisition of Salernitana plus another 22 million ready for the market and other management events. The other two offers are: from an American fund, which however is not yet known whether or not it has submitted the Pec with a binding offer, could do so by 11.59 pm on 31 December; the last is from a consortium set up by Cerruti, which has not yet presented the Pec. So, at the moment, according to what collected by CalcioMercato.com there is a head to head between the offer already presented by Danilo Iervolino and the American fund whose name is still unknown, from which most of the documents requested by the two trustees, engaged in the evaluation now would have arrived in record time (even if, as mentioned, it is not known whether this fund has already presented the Pec with the binding offer, and could attempt the last minute tail shot, even the indicative figures are unknown.
It is a last year of passion for the Salernitana fans. By midnight on or off, if no offers arrive, Salernitana-Inter on 17 December will be the last match played in A by the grenade. THE trustee Paul Bertoli (Widar Trust) and Susanna Isgrò (Melior Trust) I am at work, by 11.59 pm an official acceptance act of an offer judged to be more advantageous is required to then obtain an extension of 45 days from the FIGC in order to complete paperwork and payment balances. On the bidding front, it ran to three. At the moment the only really complete one is the one presented by the couple Roberto Orlando-Michele Tedesco two days ago, complete with proof of payment of the deposit. This is clearly a minimal but complete offer. The intention of the two professionals (notary and lawyer) was to present themselves as a lifeboat to maintain affiliation in the unfortunate case of the absence of other concrete proposals. Two more proposals are expected during the day. One would be that of the consortium led by Domenico Cerruti, with Francesco inside Lamb and other five-six industrialists (including also the Tarantino Vittorio Tommaselli); need to file the last details. Then there is the intentions of the young Neapolitan entrepreneur Danilo to understand Iervolino (founder of the Pegasus Telematic University) who met with the trustees. His proposal would be around 10 million immediately for the purchase with a guarantee of investing up to a further 22 for the management of the team and the market until the end of the tournament, but it has not yet been officially formalized.
In these hours, many expressions of interest have obviously emerged, but these have not turned into reliable offers. Among other things, that of a American group with interests in our country and that of Console & Partners who was working on the acquisition of the company for the Luxembourg fund Toro Capital and the film entrepreneur Francesco By Silvio; both do not provide the necessary financial guarantees and for this reason the trustees have not taken them into consideration.
At the turn of 2022, Isgrò and Bertoli will therefore have to make the final decision and tomorrow they could make known the number of proposals or even just to have accepted one, but presumably they will wait on Monday for the formalization of the name and the success of the operation. The wait for the reopening of the credit institutions will inevitably lead to the issue being officially resolved from January 3 with the start of the process of transferring shares to the new owner. Conversely, that “without sale” will be equivalent to the worst, the absence of acceptable offers and therefore the exclusion of Salernitana from the championship. Salerno remains with bated breath and crossed fingers.