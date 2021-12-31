Happy ending Salernitana, Iervolino will acquire the club | First page

00.05 – 2022 starts with good news for the city of Salerno. The trustees have chosen the offer of the Neapolitan entrepreneur Danilo Iervolino as the most advantageous. The figures of the operation are not yet known. The Federation was informed in real time. The trustees will verify, upon reopening of the credit institutions, the payment of the deposit (5%). Then there should be the start of the 45-day extension to complete the quota transfer process. 11.40pm – A few minutes on the gong, the wait grows to understand which offer the trustees will choose. At the moment Danilo Iervolino’s offer seems to be the one on pole. The Neapolitan entrepreneur would seem to reflect the guarantees and the planning required, in addition to the price. In the background remains the American fund that could launch a last attempt in extremis.

20.00 – A further proposal has arrived in the pec of the trust (in addition to the four mentioned below). It would be a micro consortium with entrepreneurs interested in auto parts, information technology and steel processing. It is unclear whether or not all the pieces of the puzzle are in place in this proposal at the moment. On the Agnello front, all is silent: lawyers still in a meeting and probably waiting for the production of decisive documents to be combined with the binding offer. 19.30 – At the end there are four purchase proposals received by the trustees. They are that of the notary Orlando and the German lawyer (a complete but probably low offer), then that of Iervolino of 10 million for the acquisition of Salernitana plus another 22 million ready for the market and other management events. The other two offers are: from an American fund, which however is not yet known whether or not it has submitted the Pec with a binding offer, could do so by 11.59 pm on 31 December; the last is from a consortium set up by Cerruti, which has not yet presented the Pec. So, at the moment, according to what collected by CalcioMercato.com there is a head to head between the offer already presented by Danilo Iervolino and the American fund whose name is still unknown, from which most of the documents requested by the two trustees, engaged in the evaluation now would have arrived in record time (even if, as mentioned, it is not known whether this fund has already presented the Pec with the binding offer, and could attempt the last minute tail shot, even the indicative figures are unknown.