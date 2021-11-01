Happy for Diop. Mekowulu and Clemmons pissed me off

During the press conference after the knockout against Milan, coach Demis Cavina praised Dion and pulled ears and Mekowulu and Clemmons.

These are the other words of the Dinamo Sassari coach.

Sassari, Cavina: “I don’t like the final gap”

Via Centotrentuno.com.

“I am very happy with Diop’s impact, partly because I have seen him grow in the last two years in Turin. There is also a though: if he played this match, whoever was brought to make a difference must have a different performance. The central part of the game was substantial, Milan had to play to dig the gap. But from a technical and physical point of view, now against Milan is a prohibitive match, just look at the two-person shooting percentages, the fact that you have never really entered the box, despite some good plays.

I partially answered on Mekowulu talking about Diop. On Clemmons I answer starting from Stefano Gentile: he lost a few too many balls, as did Battle but their intensity on the ball was clearly different. If we don’t make a basket we need to have a different intensity, which unfortunately we didn’t have at the beginning and it started from him, from Clemmons. I am slightly angry about this, you can not make a basket, you can make wrong readings or passes, but you cannot ignore the intensity, especially on this field. Battle has a virus that has kept him in bed in these two days and that’s why I don’t want to consider his performance. The two I mentioned instead pissed me off, we have to start from something different especially if we don’t make a basket ”.