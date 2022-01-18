“Happy for the hat-trick, we want to reach the top”

Barak comments on the hat-trick against Sassuolo

“It was a beautiful thing, I had never made a hat-trick. I’m really happy, especially for the team: we made a mistake with Salernitana, thinking it would be easy, but today we had a great match ”.

Barak on the qualities of Verona

“We have great quality forward and everyone wants to attack. Above all we have imagination, we are dangerous and we have many players who score, assists and create chances “.

Barak on the goals of Verona

“The season is long, we all have goals but for now let’s focus on the next match against Bologna. It depends on many things, injuries or fatigue, a wrong race that can change a whole season. We will do everything possible to get as high as possible ”.