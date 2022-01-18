“Happy for the hat-trick, we want to reach the top”

The absolute protagonist of the 22nd day of Serie A was certainly Antonin Barak. At the end of the match against Sassuolo. in which he made a hat-trick, the Hellas Verona midfielder spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports. Here are his words:
Barak comments on the hat-trick against Sassuolo
“It was a beautiful thing, I had never made a hat-trick. I’m really happy, especially for the team: we made a mistake with Salernitana, thinking it would be easy, but today we had a great match ”.
Barak on the qualities of Verona
“We have great quality forward and everyone wants to attack. Above all we have imagination, we are dangerous and we have many players who score, assists and create chances “.
Barak on the goals of Verona
“The season is long, we all have goals but for now let’s focus on the next match against Bologna. It depends on many things, injuries or fatigue, a wrong race that can change a whole season. We will do everything possible to get as high as possible ”.
Verona: awesome numbers for Barak at Fantasy Football
Antonin Barak’s performance is wowing everyone this season. The midfielder, who scored his first hat-trick in Serie A in yesterday’s match against Sassuolo, he has already scored eight goals in this Championship breaking his own record from last season. From a Fantasy Football perspective, he also provided his teammates with three assists in 18 appearances. His super fantasy average, therefore, is 7.92.