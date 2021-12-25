Happy gamers for Christmas, an unexpected gift arrives

A new Christmas present is coming to the home of many players around the world! Here’s what it is.

Never like this Christmas, the players were showered with gifts. Not only Blizzard he wanted to give a video game to everyone, but many other video game houses and stores are selling off or giving away as much as possible! Unfortunately as everyone knows, even if the availability of PS5 And Xbox Series X it is smaller than ever during the holidays, i titles from play for free they are more and more numerous!

Some sites such as Prime Gaming and Epic Game Store they are practically giving away enough games that you can rest easy without shopping for a few months! But now there is a new one gift Christmas for all the players of a title that last year managed to grab a lot of users in a very short time, thanks to its gameplay extremely funny.

Another Christmas present? Genshin Impact takes care of it!

Nowadays there are very few who do not know this title gacha, who unexpectedly managed to make his way into the hearts of fans. For those who don’t know, Genshin Impact is an Open World gacha, with gameplay dynamics similar to those seen in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

This title features beautiful styled graphics anime, with many interchangeable characters during the fights and the management of the elements, with which you can make combos and exploit opponent weaknesses or slightly modify the surrounding environment.

The title is absolutely free and this is one thing that has made gamers who love video games really happy. In fact, having a free Open World game of this magnitude, with updated content and such fun gameplay, it’s not a thing everyday.

There miHoYo wanted to create a event as a gift to all players, thanks to which it will be possible to obtain 1600 Primogems (in-game currency to get new characters and weapons) totally free. The new event will start on December 24th and will add a new one dungeon, with which you can accumulate others 400 gems!

In short, Genshin Impact also wanted pay homage their players with this event, a real one gift Christmas, which will delight the many fans who love the title and who can’t help but play it!