Happy Gilmore sequel – The Thought of Adam Sandler ~ Webmagazine24

Adam Sandler set the record straight about a possible sequel to Happy Gilmore , but it didn’t completely drown out the rumors. Released in 1996, Happy Gilmore is played by Hollywood legends such as Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen And Carl Weathers. Earlier this month, the film celebrated a major milestone with its 25th anniversary.

Happy Gilmore was one of Adam Sandler’s first major Hollywood projects before he was author and then cast member of the SNL television show, which began when he was 23. The comedy classic is about the downfall of his lucky hockey player, Happy, who discovers he has a knack for golf. Happy Gilmore still inspires professional golfers and golf enthusiasts to this day, still demonstrating the love and admiration for the film on its anniversary. The official social account of the PGA Tour has released a collection of golf greats who pay homage to the film. Amid the buzz around the anniversary, rumors of a sequel have surfaced, along with fan theories about possible plot lines.

Happy Gilmore – Adam Sandler on the sequel

In a recent interview, Sandler stifled rumors by stating that there has never been any discussion of Happy Gilmore 2. However, he is completely open to the idea. Admitting that he has seen fan discussions on the internet and believes some of the fan ideas would have worked. Sandler is particularly excited about the idea that Happy and his arch rival, Shooter McGavin, are returning for a senior tour. Although Sandler denied there was an argument, his open interest in a possible sequel keeps the rumors and hopes alive.

Currently, Sandler and his production company, Happy Madison, have a four-movie deal with Netflix, which came after the smash hit of his 2019 Netflix original, Murder Mystery.

While revivals, reboots and sequels seem to be something of a trend lately in Hollywood these days. Franchises that gain new life with new characters for certain points of view other than the original are rarely successful. Reviewing Happy and Shooter fighting again with years of life’s ups and downs under their belt gives the potential sequel plenty of room for character growth and exploration. As well as plenty of room for laughter! One thing is for sure, hope is definitely alive for Happy Gilmore fans.