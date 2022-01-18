Happy Havoc trigger available for Xbox One, PC and Xbox Game Pass – Nerd4.life

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition surprise is now available for Xbox One, PC (Windows 10) and Xbox Series X | S (via backwards compatibility) at the price of 14.99 euros. Also the game is included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog for consoles and PCs.

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc is the remake of Spike Chunsoft’s acclaimed visual novel originally released in 2010 on PSP. It is a particular anime-style adventure that tells the story of a group of alumni of the prestigious Hope’s Peak Academy involved in spite of themselves in a spiral of crimes and disturbing events after being locked inside the school by a mysterious character called Monokuma, a sort of robot bear.

As you go through each chapter, a murder is committed. Our goal will be to investigate, collect clues and testimonies and then identify and proclaim a guilty party during the trial phase. To find out more, refer to our review of Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc.

There Anniversary Edition includes a gallery function that allows you to view illustrations, scenes and hear dialogue with your voice.

Dandganronpa Trigger Happy Havoc, an image from the game

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition is therefore the first title of the second wave of games arriving on Xbox Game Pass in the second half of January 2022, which at this point we expect to be announced by Microsoft today. Among these is also Hitman Trilogy, the collection that includes the last three chapters of the IO Interactive stealth series.