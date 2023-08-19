Happy Photographer’s Day! These are the five movies that rocked the weekend

On August 19, 1839, Louis Daguerre introduced an invention that revolutionized the world: the daguerreotype, the forerunner of photography. Since 2007, this date is remembered as Photographer’s Day.

from its origin, cinema and photography go hand in hand, In fact, the Lumière brothers, the inventors of the cinematograph, owned a photographic equipment factory, which facilitated the development of their sensational device.

Furthermore, in the last century, The thrilling lives of many photographers inspired some of history’s greatest films, So sit back, relax and schedule a picture-perfect marathon with these five movies.

the man who saw too much

enrique matinides He was one of the most important Red Note photographers in Mexico for several decades. In this documentary directed by Trisha Ziff, the artist talks about his career, fortune, and his beautiful collection of frogs on the streets of Mexico City. Enjoy it on FilminLatino.

picture of a passion

This tape reimagines the story of one of history’s most important photographers: Diane Arbus, Starring Nicole Kidman and Robert Downey Jr., it tells how shy Diane falls in love with her young mentor, Lionel Sweeney, and the art that will make her immortal. You can buy it physically on Amazon.

salt of the earth

sebastiao salgado He is one of the most important contemporary photographers. In conversation with filmmaker Wim Wenders, Salgado explains his work, in which he portrays the inhumane working conditions in Brazil’s open mines, but also the beauty of the most remote corners of the planet. Find it on Apple TV+.

City of God

,buscape” is an 11-year-old boy who grows up in the Cidade de des Favelas, one of the most dangerous places in Rio de Janeiro, who has one dream: to become a photographer, work for a newspaper, and get out of that place. Directed by Fernando Meirelles, you can rent it on Claro Video.

Mexican suitcase

During the Spanish Civil War, the military attaché at the Mexican embassy receives an assignment: to take care of a suitcase. Decades later, when he died in Mexico City, his grandchildren opened the mysterious suitcase that contained a true treasure: 4,500 negatives belonging to the famous photographers. Robert Capa, Gerda Taro and David “Chim” Seymour, You can enjoy it on FilminLatino.