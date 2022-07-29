‘Happy Place’, the new novel by Emily Henry

You like me Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation either Book Lovers? If you like Emily Henry and you have already devoured all his previous publications, good news: there is a novelty of the author. Henry has announced that Happy Place will go on sale in april 2023 in USA and has given the first details about his new story. Also, Penguin has marked the May 11, 2023 as the date of publication of the book in UK.

A couple who broke up months ago make a pact to pretend they’re still together for their annual week-long vacation with their best friends.«. If you thought it was risky covenant What are Gus and January doing at Beach Readtranslated into Spanish as the summer novelthis is not short.

Happy Place tells us a story that, according to the editorialinvolves two exes, a pact and a vacation that can change everything. Our protagonists are Harriet and Wyna couple that separated 6 months ago and now will pretend not to have done in order to pass the last holidays perfect with your friends.

Fans of the author do not need more to add the book to our baskets, which, in fact, is already available at presale.

Emily Henry has been very moved in their networks by sharing the news. “He broke his heart. She hates his guts. A tale as old as time”, added the author. And it is that, a year after she did Book Loversit’s time for Happy Place to join the group of his publications, all of them converted into true literary sensations in the networks.

we leave you with translated synopsis of the latest news Emily Henrywhich has already been described by many as the best of his novels so far:

Harriet and Wyn are the perfect couple: they go together like bread and butter, gin and tonic, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Except now they don’t.

They separated six months ago. And they haven’t told anyone yet.

This is how they end up sharing a room in the cabin that has been their annual getaway with their best friends for the past decade. For one glorious week they leave their lives behind, drink too much wine and enjoy the sea air with their favorite people.

Only this year, Harriet and Wyn are lying through their teeth. The cabin is for sale, so this is the last time they’ll all be here together and they can’t bear to break their friends’ hearts. So, they’ll fake it for one more week.

It’s a flawless plan (if you look at it through a pair of sunscreen-smeared sunglasses).

But how can you pretend to be in love with someone, and get away with it, in front of the people who know you best?