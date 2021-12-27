Sports

“Happy to Lazio, the president has decided to keep him”

The future of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will still be at Lazio. Word of dad Nikola. “Sergej has grown immensely in these seven years at Lazio – his words to the Portuguese ‘A Bola’ -. There is always talk of his departure, but the president has decided to hold him back. He is happy at Lazio. Sarri? I don’t want to judge the coaches. “

On Lazio and Sarri. “Lazio is not as strong as it has been in recent years. Before the pandemic broke out, Lazio could have been champions that year, they should have taken advantage of it. Now they are paying for the adaptation to a new game system because of the I change coach, but as a former player and person I never want to judge the quality of the coaches. “

Milinkovic-Savic Sr also spoke about the Europa League match between Lazio and Porto. “50-50 match? That’s true! I expect two open games. I also hope that Lazio can strengthen themselves in the coming months. They are not playing badly, but they haven’t had any luck with the results. Porto are a team that is always one. certainty, he plays well and enjoys great status in Portugal and in Europe. But it’s a 50/50 qualification. I have to cheer for Lazio because my son plays there. “

