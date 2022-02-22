Happy Twosday! Today is 2/22/22, the most unusual date of the decade

(CNN) — Good things come two by two. At least this Tuesday is like that. Today is February 22, 2022. When you write it, 2/22/22, it’s a palindrome, which means it reads the same forwards and backwards. It also falls on Tuesday (Tuesday in English), which on this date is called Twosday.

It’s the rarest date in more than a decade, according to palindrome enthusiast Aziz Inan. He is a professor of electrical engineering at the University of Portland in Oregon and has been studying palindrome dates for more than 14 years.

It is a ubiquitous palindrome date because it is a palindrome when it is written in the US format of month, day, year (2/22/22), and the format that most other countries follow of day, month, year (22/ 2/22), said Inan.

“I feel that these dates have a magical power in terms of getting people’s attention, regardless of age,” he said.

The last time there was a ubiquitous six-digit palindrome date was November 11, 2011, Inan noted. It is written 11/11/11.

Earlier this month, on another palindrome date, February 2, Inan had the idea to write 2/2/22 and 2/22/22 on a paper bag and put it on her head that day.

Throughout the day, people came up to him and asked about his makeshift hat, he said.

“I enjoy bringing this to someone’s attention, especially a child or college student, and it makes me feel happy that I did something good in the long run to tap into their curiosity,” Inan said.

to the chapel

With a date as special as Tuesday, it’s no surprise that people flock to the nearest chapel to get married.

Many head straight to Las Vegas, the marriage capital of the world.

Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, celebrated its 5 millionth marriage license over the weekend and is expecting a large turnout Tuesday, Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya said.

For a limited time, couples can obtain a marriage license at Harry Reid International Airport, the main airport in Las Vegas. The service runs until February 22.

Palindrome dates have always been a busy one in Sin City. On November 11, 2011 (11/11/11), more than 3,500 couples were married, according to Goya, making it the city’s second busiest date for wedding ceremonies of all time.

more celebrations

Las Vegas isn’t the only city taking advantage of Twosday.

In Sacramento, California, 222 couples will participate in a wedding at the State Capitol. The ceremony begins at 2 pm Pacific Time and will conclude at exactly 2:22 pm.

Couples in Singapore are also looking forward to getting married this Tuesday. As of Jan. 24, 483 couples had registered with the Marriage Registry to get married on Feb. 22, according to the South China Morning Post.

If all this talk about marriage makes you want to say “I do” this Tuesday, don’t wait to get marriage licenses in Clark County, Goya said.

And who could forget that along with all the wedding fanfare comes a day full of delicious tacos?

Taco Twosday also falls on National Margarita Day — coincidence? (We think not). Many restaurants in America are offering deals on the drink.

And for those who haven’t booked their summer vacation yet, different hotels have limited-time Twosday deals.

Not even Google has wanted to miss the celebration of this auspicious day. Users who type “2/22/2022” into the Google search bar and hit enter will be greeted with a flurry of confetti and a banner that reads “Happy Twosday 2 You!” (Happy Twosday to you).

Don’t feel sad when the day ends. February 23-28 (2/23/22, 2/24/22, 2/25/22, 2/26/22, 2/27/22, and 2/28/22) are also palindrome dates, though only in the US format.