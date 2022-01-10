Sports

“Happy with the success of the operation, the image man of the MLS will be distinguished”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Insigne-Toronto, D'Amico: Happy with the success of the operation, insigne will be the image man of the MLS

Andrea D’amico, intermediary of the negotiation that brought Insigne to Toronto, spoke to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss:

“Changing team is a normal thing, it is part of the work of each of us: it is part of all areas of life and football makes no difference. This choice does not affect the bond between Insigne and Napoli in the slightest.

Was there an offer from De Laurentiis? I am a friend of Vincenzo Pisacane, ask him. We did a great job together, I’m not someone who wears two hats at the same time. My task was to complete the Insigne-Toronto goal and I am happy that we have succeeded. Let’s see if we can also bring Belotti and Criscito. I found professionalism from all of Lorenzo’s entourage.

Insigne will be an image man for all of MLS and not just for Toronto. We are talking about a championship in great growth “.

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Il Mattino – Milan and Inter dominate: they are approaching Napoli

December 2, 2021

Ferrari: no illusions, but he wants to win as much as possible

3 weeks ago

Rome, Calafiori one step away from Cagliari: the documents are ready

2 weeks ago

Mancini: ‘Italy has let itself go a bit after the European Championship. Joao Pedro has quality. On Zaniolo, the internship and the new … ‘| Nationals

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button