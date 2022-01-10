“Happy with the success of the operation, the image man of the MLS will be distinguished”

Andrea D’amico, intermediary of the negotiation that brought Insigne to Toronto, spoke to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss:

“Changing team is a normal thing, it is part of the work of each of us: it is part of all areas of life and football makes no difference. This choice does not affect the bond between Insigne and Napoli in the slightest.

Was there an offer from De Laurentiis? I am a friend of Vincenzo Pisacane, ask him. We did a great job together, I’m not someone who wears two hats at the same time. My task was to complete the Insigne-Toronto goal and I am happy that we have succeeded. Let’s see if we can also bring Belotti and Criscito. I found professionalism from all of Lorenzo’s entourage.

Insigne will be an image man for all of MLS and not just for Toronto. We are talking about a championship in great growth “.