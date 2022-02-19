Haraka Kiko needs 10 million pesos to resolve legal conflict, according to his lawyer

Lawyer Jaquelin Jiménez, representative of Garys Alexander Reyes, better known as Haraca Kiko, gave detailed details of the unfortunate difficult moment that the Dominican urban artist is going through thanks to a contract that, according to what she says, was made for the benefit of the contractors, not the artist.

“He signed a contract with Baby Cristo Rey and Tivi Gunz, young people from the neighborhood who were emerging with Haraca, they sold them the idea of ​​​​investing in his artistic project to project his career in music,” were part of the initial words in interview given on Alofoke Radio Show.

*The lawyer confirmed that what was said on other occasions by the artist is true, based on the fact that he was offered to pay the 10 million pesos needed to release the contract, but Tivi Gunz and Baby Cristo Rey demand that apart from that payment are entitled to 10% of the profits and not deliver the masters.*

”This contract was already done when I agreed to assume the legal part of Haraca, and it does not specify the amount of money that would be invested and the terms of the investment, and whether or not this investment was going to be taken directly from the profits. This contract says that everything that Haraca does, even “the bad thoughts that he has” must be given to these people 70% of the profits, being the most serious thing that all the masters give him, they have the power to upload the music , the videos and collect the musical collaborations, etc”, indicated the jurist.

Another piece of information given is that they have witnesses that at the parties they did them for an amount of $250,000 pesos and they told Haraca Kiko that they were for $150,000 pesos, of which they paid him $60,000.

*He added: ”They do not make any investment, because they have not been able to prove it through documents, they have not submitted any documents to the civil chamber of the 5th constituency of the National District, they were ordered to pay, we are seeking levy these two people, and it turns out that they have collected more than 147 thousand dollars from digital platforms alone, not to mention that one of the artist’s songs played in the NBA and that they pay for this, they allege no, that they only gave him a hat and some t-shirts, which is totally false since we have represented other artists and they have paid him money in cash and in dollars”.*

He revealed that the lawyer who made this contract, now the legal representative of Tivi Gunz and Baby Cristo Rey, promised them that if they paid him the penalty that the contract says of 10 million pesos, they would recognize the debt they have with Haraca, for which appeal to conciliation and projects that the solution of this issue will be seen very soon.

The singer’s lawyer admits that the lack of knowledge has contributed to Haraca being in this problem. ´´At the time of our arrival in legal life, Haraca did not have the correct birth certificate, he did not have a passport, much less a bank account, he has all that now, we are organizing everything”.

*They came to pay him with drugs:*

The lawyer claims to have evidence that several moments in the past abused his weaknesses, and kept him doped through drugs. She assures him that he is clean, and that he has woken up from his bad practice and is focused on his musical career.

*About the injunction for Haraca Kiko not to play in clubs or concerts:*

´´It is true that he was intimidated, but there is a matter that is constitutional, article 64 of the constitution says that we all have the right to exercise our profession, even if there is a contract, the number of parties that have been played through a judge. He has played some parties, because he has to eat

but not with the same monetary value.

The lawyer alleges that the clothes worn by the singer were borrowed, they also managed a vehicle for 23 thousand dollars, and they have only paid him 6 thousand dollars, but they are about to repossess the vehicle due to non-payment.

Call for reconciliation

Finally, the lawyer appeals for conciliation between both parties: ”Allow this young man to develop musically and put the music of the DR on high through his talent and charisma. We offered him a public apology for Haraca’s verbal reactions, through a press conference after the payment was made and a conciliatory hug was given. So that they give an example of life to the new generation of music”.