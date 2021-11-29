Harassed journalist and Empoli, the police identify the person responsible

In the next few days, the journalist could be heard as an offended party. Thanks to the complaint, they let the Florence police headquarters know that it has opened a file, it will also be easier to identify the other fans who have molested the woman, in the same circumstance, outside the Castellani stadium, on the outflow side of the purple fans. The cameras made it possible to film the manager passing through the exit turnstiles.

“I heard the prefect of Florence who announced that a measure of Daspo towards a man, identified as the one who made himself responsible for those unbearable gestures, of which the generalities are now known “, affirmed the Undersecretary of the Interior, Carlo Sibilia.

In the meantime, the Tuscan Press Association and the Tuscan Sports Journalists Group – Ussi are ready to file a civil action. The president of AST, Sandro Bennucci, and the president of the sports journalists group, Franco Morabito, expressed new solidarity with Greta Beccaglia and reiterated their condemnation of the unspeakable gesture.