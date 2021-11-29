Sports

Harassed journalist and Empoli, the police identify the person responsible

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee47 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

In the next few days, the journalist could be heard as an offended party. Thanks to the complaint, they let the Florence police headquarters know that it has opened a file, it will also be easier to identify the other fans who have molested the woman, in the same circumstance, outside the Castellani stadium, on the outflow side of the purple fans. The cameras made it possible to film the manager passing through the exit turnstiles.

“I heard the prefect of Florence who announced that a measure of Daspo towards a man, identified as the one who made himself responsible for those unbearable gestures, of which the generalities are now known “, affirmed the Undersecretary of the Interior, Carlo Sibilia.

In the meantime, the Tuscan Press Association and the Tuscan Sports Journalists Group – Ussi are ready to file a civil action. The president of AST, Sandro Bennucci, and the president of the sports journalists group, Franco Morabito, expressed new solidarity with Greta Beccaglia and reiterated their condemnation of the unspeakable gesture.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee47 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Giovinazzi: “Until now I didn’t want to believe they would ruin my races” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

3 weeks ago

Skiing, bad weather in Killington: the female giant canceled. Goggia was eighth

2 days ago

GdS – Kostic the post-Perisic: Inter accelerate. Long live the Bensebaini idea

6 days ago

TOP NEWS at 24 – Tris Milan: Giroud, Diaz and Ballo-Thourè. Juve, Arthur immediately goes knockout

July 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button