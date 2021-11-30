Sports

Harassed journalist goes back to work live on TV: “Viola patron Commisso has apologized on behalf of the fan”

Smiles and also the curiosity of the fans in Florence in seeing the journalist already at work. His presence, in front of the covered grandstand, at a transit point for fans who are about to take their seats on the stands, has aroused some attention.

“What effect does it have on me to go back to the stadium? I would like to start working again immediately, for me the goal is to go back to normal and I hope that what happened can change something”, the words of Greta Beccaglia reported by Firenzeviola.it.

“I was lucky in bad luck, there was a video, so there was a testimony and I was able to report, I hope that many girls will be able to do it”, she explained. “I think Daspo is the right thing, then justice will decide,” added the journalist.

Fiorentina president Commisso “apologized on behalf of the fan, then we talked and took a picture. He was very nice and expressed his solidarity with me about the situation”, he concluded.


