Harassment, New York prosecutor files accusation against Cuomo

Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced three days before former Democratic governor appeared in court.


The accusation – The woman’s name does not appear in the report, but she identified herself as Brittany Commisso, one of Cuomo’s assistants. The young woman said the former governor slipped his hand over her blouse and grabbed her breasts when they were alone in an office at her residence in late 2020.

Cuomo’s resignation – Cuomo resigned in August due to allegations of sexual harassment by several women. The Commisso’s testimony was included in the report released in August by the state attorney general, Letitia James, which alleged that Cuomo sexually assaulted 11 women, a dossier that eventually led to his farewell.

The Commisso is however considered “credible” – The former dem governor therefore emerges unscathed from one of the most insidious allegations of harassment, as well as from those of having manipulated the numbers of the elderly who died of Covid in retirement homes. The prosecutor of the capital, in fact, has announced that he will not indict him for the difficulty of proving the accusations in court, even though he considers Brittany Commisso, the former employee who had denounced him for touching her breast when they were alone, “credible and cooperative”. an office in his residence at the end of 2020. A decision that demonstrates how difficult it is to prove sexual allegations in a court of law.


