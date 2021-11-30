Harassment of the journalist Greta Beccaglia: Fiorentina fan risks up to 12 years. ‘He defined her as a goliard, I will not withdraw the complaint’ | First page

An apology via social media is not enough for Andrea S., rgreedy protagonist of the despicable act of harassment on live TV to Greta Beccaglia. The reporter had been groped live on TV by the Fiorentina fan, during a connection with a local Tuscan television outside the Castellani stadium in Empoli where the Empoli-Fiorentina derby had just ended. The journalist immediately chose to report the incident and now that the man has been identified, he will go to court on charges of sexual harassment which could cost him up to 12 years in prison.

AS immediately apologized via social media announcing that he is looking for the journalist through his lawyer to present an official apology, but in the meantime he also has reiterated that the gesture was a joke justified by anger for the defeat of Fiorentina.

Greta is not there and also al Corriere della Sera reiterated and confirmed of not wanting to withdraw the complaint as the fact is causing her considerable disturbance: “I haven’t slept for two days. Do you really think you haven’t done anything wrong? A goliardic, she says. Justified by anger because Fiorentina had lost? To define goliardia a harassment means not having understood the gravity of an act. These are inadmissible declarations. It seems to me that they make everything worse. I feel like crying. For fatigue and emotion. I really did not expect all this: the messages of solidarity, the statements of politicians ..I was really afraid of those men. And I denounced. I denounced everything, not only the fan, but also the words and gestures of others “.