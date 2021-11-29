Harassment of the reporter, the purple fan identified: “Sorry, I was wrong”. And Toscana Tv suspends the conductor

EMPOLI. The police identified the Fiorentina fan who, after the Empoli match on November 27, harassed the Toscana Tv journalist Greta Beccaglia while it was live for a sports broadcast. It is a 45-year-old man living in Ancona. The Empoli police station identified him by crossing the images taken by the same television with others. Other investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, Greta Beccaglia filed a complaint with the Florence Police Headquarters against those who harassed her outside the stadium. The complaint was made in Florence after various contacts had by the police with the young reporter, who retraced the events that occurred to her detriment in the area of ​​the stadium where there is the outflow of Fiorentina fans. In the next few days it could be heard as an offended party. Rocco Commisso, president of Fiorentina, invited you to the stands tomorrow to see Fiorentina-Sampdoria.

“I’m not okay with what I did, I apologized and it was a mistake.” This is how Andrea S. spoke to La Zanzara on Radio 24, a restaurateur in the province of Ancona who has a partner and a daughter, who during the post match of Empoli-Fiorentina molested the Toscana TV journalist Greta Beccaglia by touching her backside. “I apologized and God forbid – explains the man – I didn’t want to talk to anyone, just go to the car. I made a mistake. I want to meet her, when she wants”. And on the reporter’s complaint he replies: “What must I say, I was wrong. At home they told me how you thought of it, my partner told me too. They know that I am not a bad person. We are going through all the troubles. possible of the world “. Andrea replies to the accusation of having spat before carrying out the gesture: “I was coughing, I did not spit” and concludes by saying: “I’m not well, look where this thing went by mistake. One works a life, one creates a life and then see what happens “.

Meanwhile, the Toscana TV broadcaster has effectively suspended the host of the show “A tutto gol”, Giorgio Micheletti, who had been criticized for not having understood immediately what was happening and had repeated to the reporter “Don’t be angry, these are also experiences that make you grow”. In a note released in the evening Toscana Tv reports that “we shared with the journalist Giorgio Micheletti to grant him the opportunity for a moment of reflection and professional break in the conduct of the” A total goal “format, in order to clarify the unfolding of the facts. reserving the right to evaluate any disciplinary measures “.

“The journalist did well in filing a complaint for the very serious episodes of harassment, of which there is video testimony, which occurred against her near the Empoli stadium”. Thus the undersecretary of the interior Carlo Sibilia.

“In the meantime, all my personal solidarity goes to the woman and the professional – added Sibilia -, we are all with her and against this unjustifiable barbarism. I heard the police commissioner of Florence who announced that a Daspo provision will be issued shortly in the against a man, identified as the one who was responsible for those unbearable gestures, of which the general information is now known. Thanks therefore to the police for the promptness with which they acted to identify the harasser in the shortest time possible, also to give the unequivocal signal that such episodes are not socially acceptable “.