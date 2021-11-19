Sports

Hard bewilderment about Inzaghi’s team

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read

He spoke to the microphones of Calciomercato.com, Mario Bewilderment had his say on Sunday’s delicate big match between Inter And Naples. THEThe well-known journalist and columnist then commented on the path of Simone Inzaghi’s team:

If Inter do not beat Napoli they must reconsider their ambitions for the championship. We are at the point of the journey where only what the ranking says counts. AND strange enough that Inter are still considered to be on the same level as Napoli and Milan, exchanging the potential of a team with reality. Whatever the value of Inter, if they lost on Sunday they would go to ten points from Napoli and perhaps as many from Milan. It would be very difficult to get them back to two teams “

Lautaro Martienz
Inter, Naples, scudetto

“The Inter championship has no longer been dependent on the Nerazzurri for a long time, whatever their real strength. AND this is precisely the limit of Inter, which in November is already ahead of matches from inside or outside. It’s paying off not having won against any of the best teams encountered. He drew with Milan, Atalanta and Juventus, he lost with Lazio. These are signs of incompleteness that the match against Napoli can cancel, but the impression remains that not even the Italian champion Inter has the strength to act as a reference for everyone“.


Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the American dominates the off Carrarese and flies to the semifinals against Nakashima! – OA Sport

1 week ago

America’s Cup of sailing, here is the regulation: boats, crews and nationalities

4 days ago

Rome transfer market, Ramsey proposed for January: the details

1 week ago

Donnarumma enchants with PSG: Juventus dreams

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button