Hard bewilderment about Inzaghi’s team

He spoke to the microphones of Calciomercato.com, Mario Bewilderment had his say on Sunday’s delicate big match between Inter And Naples. THE The well-known journalist and columnist then commented on the path of Simone Inzaghi’s team:

“If Inter do not beat Napoli they must reconsider their ambitions for the championship. We are at the point of the journey where only what the ranking says counts. AND strange enough that Inter are still considered to be on the same level as Napoli and Milan, exchanging the potential of a team with reality. Whatever the value of Inter, if they lost on Sunday they would go to ten points from Napoli and perhaps as many from Milan. It would be very difficult to get them back to two teams “

Inter, Naples, scudetto

“The Inter championship has no longer been dependent on the Nerazzurri for a long time, whatever their real strength. AND this is precisely the limit of Inter, which in November is already ahead of matches from inside or outside. It’s paying off not having won against any of the best teams encountered. He drew with Milan, Atalanta and Juventus, he lost with Lazio. These are signs of incompleteness that the match against Napoli can cancel, but the impression remains that not even the Italian champion Inter has the strength to act as a reference for everyone“.



