Hard blow to Apple, the mind of the M1 processors goes to Intel

Jeff Wilcox, parent company and developer behind the T2 security chip (chip offers features for the Mac such as encrypted storage and secure boot, advanced image signal processing and security for Touch ID data ), left Apple to return to Intel and oversee the design of the Santa Clara-based company’s new System-on-a-Chip (SoC).

In a phase in which Apple is completing the transition from Intel processors to Apple Silicon, the Apple – reports Appleinsider – lost a leader of the M1 development team.

Jeff Wilcox joined Apple in 2013; previously worked for Intel and is now practically returning to the company he left, with Intel currently bringing its hybrid architecture for the first time to a mobile platform with 12th Generation Intel Core processors, associating Performance -core (P-core) and Efficient-core (E-core) with intelligent prioritization in workloads, similar to what Apple has already done on its processors.

“After eight incredible years I have decided to leave Apple and pursue another opportunity,” Wilcox wrote on his LinkedIn page. “It’s been an incredible ride and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we’ve accomplished during my tenure here, which culminated in the transition to Apple Silicon with M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max SoCs and systems. and friends of Apple “.

And again: “I am pleased to announce that I have started a new job with the role of Intel Fellow, Design Engineering Group CTO, Client SoC Architecture at Intel Corporation”. “I can only be thrilled to be returning to work with amazing teams to help create state-of-the-art SOCs. Great things await us! ”.

To stop the flight of employees that various companies are trying to grab with offers of all kinds, Apple is trying to lock down some of the engineers by offering bonuses in restricted shares for the next four years. The bonuses in question (the full right of which is obtained only at the end of the so-called vesting period) vary between 50,000 and 180,000 dollars and are offered as a reward for the achievement of certain results.