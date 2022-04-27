hard crosses between Elon Musk and Bill Gates

How was the conversation between Musk and Gates

The first screenshot shows an exchange in which Gates confirms a day and time to meet. “Great,” Musk replied. In the following messages, Gates informs him that he has landed for the meeting.

“Do you still have a $500 million short position against Tesla?”the South African businessman wrote minutes later. “I’m sorry to say I haven’t closed it. I’d like to discuss philanthropy possibilities.”Gates responded.

But Musk, who had already confirmed his suspicion, was blunt: “I’m sorry, but I can’t take your climate change philanthropy seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change.”

a short positionin business and financial language, means that an investor sells a stock that they have borrowed with the aim of buying it back later at a lower price. In this way, you bet on the fall in the value of the share.

Twitter user @WholeMarsBlog uploaded the conversation and publicly questioned Musk about his veracity: “Apparently Bill Gates contacted @elonmusk about ‘climate change philanthropy,’ but Elon asked if he was still short 500 million dollars in $TSLA Bill said he hasn’t closed it, so Elon told him to go away. No idea if this is true lol.” The Tesla owner tweeted that they were real but he hadn’t leaked them, saying they must have come out “through friends of friends.”

Later, the businessman who just bought Twitter tweeted a meme of Gates in which he compared it to a pregnant man emoji and wrote: “in case you need to lose an erection fast.”

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1517707521343082496

“I heard from several people at TED that Gates still had $500 million against Tesla, so I asked him, so it’s not exactly a top secret.”Musk added in his explanation.

The dates of the leaked conversation were not known, but the Tesla owner had previously stated that he was aware of Gates’s bets against Tesla in the stock market.

The bad relationship between two of the richest people on the planet has a long history. In the past they had already starred in different crossroads for central issues such as electric vehicles, COVID-19 and colonization on Mars. Musk even once described him as an “airhead” and invited him not to comment on health issues that are important to the world population.

In November of last year Elon Musk surpassed Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates in the list of millionaires of the Forbes Magazine, with a net worth of US$268 billion. Bill Gates, for his part, was third in the ranking and for some time now he has been dedicated to global issues and philanthropic activities of his “Bill and Melinda Gates” Foundation.