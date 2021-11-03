Hard disk reliability, the new Backblaze data among new entries and obvious anomalies

Backblaze, a cloud storage and backup company that releases useful information on the longevity of hard drives and SSDs present in its infrastructure, has published new data for the third quarter of 2021.

As of September 30, Backblaze had 194,769 drives, spread across four datacenters on two continents, with 3,537 boot drives consisting of both hard drives (1557) and SSDs (1980) and 191,212 storage solutions. The analysis was carried out on 190,826 hard drives, as 386 units were removed because they were used for testing or were models featured in less than 60 units.

During the quarter, the only model not to have given problems of any kind was a 12 TB HGST, precisely theHUH728080ALE600, present in 2600 units in the storage servers made by Dell and located in the Backblaze datacenter in Amsterdam.

Five other models showed only one failure – 8 TB HGST HUH728080ALE600, 6 TB Seagate ST6000DX000, 4 TB Toshiba MD04ABA400V, 14 TB Toshiba MG07ACA14TEY and 16 TB WDC WUH721816ALE6L0 – although in all cases the units had been in operation for less than 100 days. “Kudos to the Seagate 6TB (average age 77.8 months) and Toshiba 4TB (average age 75.6 months) drives because they have been performing well for a long time,” Backblaze points out, continuing the analysis.

During the quarter the company has integrated into its infrastructure a new 16 TB Toshiba MG08ACA16TE, which showed a couple of malfunctions after about a month of operation. Two units, one Seagate 12 TB (ST12000NM0007) and one 14 TB (ST14000NM0138), require “more information besides the raw data presented”.

In the first case, the company explains that “in January 2020 we had noticed that these discs did not perform optimally in our environment and we had expected a high failure rate. Together with Segate we had decided to remove them from service in the following months. COVID-19 has delayed that project a bit and the results are the highest expected failure rates. We estimate that all remaining units will be removed during the fourth quarter. “

In the case of the larger model, although manufactured by Seagate, the drive was shipped within Dell’s storage servers. “Both Seagate and Dell were investigating possible causes of the unexpected failure rate. The limited number of failures, 26 during the quarter, made analysis difficult. As we learn more, we’ll let you know.”

To conclude, Backblaze points out that the AFR for all records continues to drop. “An AFR of 1.43% is the lowest value recorded since we started in 2013”, explains the company, reiterating that even in Q3 2021 it saw a trend in reliability between SSDs and HDDs used as boot solutions. quite similar. More information on this in this news: SSD and hard drive, which is the most reliable? The answer will surprise you.