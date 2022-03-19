Hard hit! The casualties that Real Madrid confirms for the Clásico against Barcelona

Carlo Ancelotti also confirmed that neither Benzema nor Ferland Mendy, also injured, will join the French national team to play two friendlies next week, against the Ivory Coast (March 25 in Marseille) and South Africa (March 29 in Lille). ).

Injured in last Monday’s match in Mallorca after scoring a brace, Benzema does not arrive in time for the game of the classic, as sources from the white club confirmed to Efe and will not travel to play the games with the French team for which he had been summoned .

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid’s French striker, did not exercise with the rest of his teammates on the eve of the Clásico and is out for the duel against FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, due to the muscular ailment that drags on his left calf.

Ancelotti loses his best scorer. Benzema arrived at the Clasico with a bang, on his best run of the season after scoring eight goals in five consecutive games. And he will have to choose between the option of maintaining a pure 9 betting on Mariano Díaz or Luka Jovic, or retouching his approach with the figure of ‘false 9’ with Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Isco Alarcón as the main options.

It will be the eighth game of the season that Benzema will not be present. Until now, without the French striker, Real Madrid has won five games, one of them in extra time in Elche in the Copa del Rey, has tied one in the league visit to La Cerámica and conceded a defeat that cost the Cup elimination in San Mamés against Athletic Club.

In Benzema’s last three absences, Real Madrid lowered its scoring average, scoring just one goal against Granada and keeping a clean sheet both at San Mamés in the Copa del Rey and in the league visit to Villarreal. And it is that Karim, with 32 goals in 35 games played this season and top scorer in the League with 22 goals in 25 games, is the player who assumes the weight of the goal in Ancelotti’s team.

Benzema is also out for France’s friendlies against the Ivory Coast and South Africa, for which he had been called up by Didier Deschamps. He will stay in the Spanish capital focused on his recovery, with the aim of reappearing in Balaídos on Saturday, April 2, against Celta and being at his best in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Chelsea in London on April 6.