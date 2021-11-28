Hard intelligence. Pellicciari explains the Onlyfans case

With the IT advancement from processors to algorithms, hard sites have become one of the main tools for the technically called preventive intelligence activity, and the Onlyfans case proves it. The analysis by Professor Igor Pellicciari (University of Urbino)

The path of human progress is paved with failures, improvisation and attempts made by way of leaps into the dark. Then there are discoveries (some real turning points) that are reached by mistake, deviating from what experimentation and research initially thought they would achieve.

When this happens, before the innovation spreads and is commercialized, it passes through a romantic phase with a variable duration in which it is free access for users and, while remaining a niche, it allows to exploit its potential without constraints or costs.

When, almost by chance, the World Wide Web was invented in 1993, it was infinitely more basic than what we are used to today but was experienced by the witnesses of the time as an unknown new land to explore, almost as if they were digital colonizers.

Reading the technical specifications of the time alone makes you smile as in front of the objects of a Sunday market of modern antiques.

A desktop had to be satisfied with a hard disk of 512KB (yes, really KB), whose memory could be extended thanks to a floppy disk of 1.5 MB. Total to make everything work, 2 MB, less than what today uses a music track or a photo in high definition stored on the smart phone.

The first modems out there were the size of a box of thrift-sized cookies and promised data rates of less than 10KB (!?) Per second.

Connecting to the Net (via cable) was slow and surfing very slow, with interminable pauses and frequent interruptions of the classic telephone line. In that context, the sites that began to populate the network were basic and in turn faced the challenges associated with the general pioneering moment.

As befits a world born of chance and not yet regulated, they were largely free. In contrast, among the very few paid content on the Web of the first hour, there were the sites that offered News and Pornography. They required subscriptions, not risk-free in proto-IT still unaware of electronic payments.

After three decades, the Net has become the most commercially active space in the world, with billions of daily transactions, an economy that is supplanting the original one and the appearance of virtual trading currencies, which have come to threaten traditional currencies.

Consequently, almost all of the services offered on the Net have been commercialized and are subject to a fee. It deserves a reflection that, again in contrast, the only contents offered for free are precisely those that were previously paid, namely News and Pornography.

On the first case, the explanation is rather intuitive and refers to a political motivation of the publishers, whose primary objective is to guide public opinion, subordinating considerations of the economic sustainability of the media they own to it.

This is the only way to understand some choices, otherwise senseless from an entrepreneurial point of view.

Like that of newspapers to offer the next day, in print and for a fee, content already anticipated for free on their own online editions, even available in detailed press reviews available almost everywhere or on cult sites such as Dagospia, a daily omnibus source for millions of readers.

Less obvious is the reason that has led pornography to be freely available so in abundance on portals that both for the enormous amount of content and for their very structure require huge funding of unknown origin.

Just as it is not clear why the search for free viewing of any “normal” film on the Web exposes you to the risk of a complaint to the Postal Police; while if the film is in red light, there is no problem, indeed the practice is encouraged, as if in this case there were no copyrights to be enforced.

Among the various reasons (certainly more than one) that can explain this paradox, the one that puts it in relation to the international development of security & crime prevention policies, in particular in the fight against international terrorism.

With the IT advancement from processors to algorithms and the ability to automatically manage huge amounts of meta-data globally, hard sites have become one of the main tools for the technically called business of preventive intelligence. That is, identifying and monitoring potential security threats before they occur.

Once a certain criminal psychological profile has been studied, it is searched backwards by crossing the keyword data from the history of generally visited browsing sites, revealed when the suspect connects to the hard portal.

So much so that this investigative mechanism was among those that made it possible to locate at the time the refuge in Pakistan of Osama Bin Laden.

The global emergence of a few porn mega-portals in the last decade, as well as the fact that their accessibility varies from country to country, would be explained by the need to channel the related Web traffic on a few trajectories to better control it.

Seen from this perspective, since intelligence is a typically state activity, it is not unrealistic to assume that the public sector of the countries concerned will find a way to support these portals, even if not in a direct form as is the case when it covers the now chronic losses of publishing. of the News.

And it would also explain why, whenever a new “out of control” hard portal arises spontaneously – the most recent case is Onlyfans – with a bottom-up and unexpected success, it is brought back to order after being hit by an avalanche of administrative problems and obstacles that seem to be instrumental.

Like that of the moral issues on hard sites raised by the managers of those same credit cards in the past used by plethora of international criminals and various warlords around the world. In that case tolerate, in the name of pecunia non olet.

And when the seemingly insurmountable problems that threatened the closure of hot portals suddenly disappear as if by magic – it means that they have been successfully normalized.

By accepting to become a place not frequented by Only-fans. But also from Preventive-Intelligence.