Hard lockdown for the unvaccinated in Austria: work, food and walk – Foreign

Vienna, 12 November 2021 – Lockdown hard for i not vaccinated, Austria in full fourth wave, as early as Monday it could bring into force heavy restrictions for those who are not immunized: the no vax will be able to go out only to go to work, to buy basic necessities and to “take a walk”. The chancellor announced it Alexander Schallenberg.

But the measure has already raised controversy. The formal green light should arrive on Sunday, when the chancellor will hold a videoconference with the governors of the Laender to take stock of the measure. It will take effect in Salzburg on Monday (the Christmas markets will only open for the vaccinated and cured) and in Upper Austria, but the blockade across the country should start from next Wednesday. The Austrian premier said he wants to reach “a national solution” by excluding vaccinated and cured people from the lockdown within six months.

The checks will be random, Schallenberg explained: “We don’t live in a police state, we can’t and want to check every street corner.” The provision also includes the vaccination obligation for health professionals.

But across Europe the fourth wave is making itself felt. According to the WHO, the Old Continent it is the only region in the world in which both infections and deaths from Covid are constantly increasing, for the sixth consecutive week.

The European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) talks about the situation “very worrying” in 10 countries: Belgium, Poland, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary and Slovenia. In 10 other countries the situation is defined “worrying”: Germany, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Romania and Slovakia. “Low concern” instead for Italy, Malta, Sweden and Spain.

In Austria, as in Switzerland, in addition to the lockdown, there are also imaginative initiatives to attract those who have not yet been vaccinated. For example tomorrow Austrian Airlines, in partnership with Vienna Airport and the Red Cross, will offer vaccination to 300 people aboard the airline’s Boeing 777. Up for grabs is a flight for two to New York.









Many registrations for the great “vaccination lottery” in Burgenland, launched by Governor Hans Peter Doskozil in September, extracted from 1,000 precious prizes, including a VW Golf GTI, a Hyundai Ioniq 5 and a Mini Cooper Cabrio, 15 eBikes, various technological prizes and tickets for cultural and tourist offers in the Austrian land. Result: 12,911 people vaccinated.

Regarding the lockdowns for the unvaccinated in Austria, the EU Commission expressed itself, clarifying that it is a decision that “it is up to the Member States”.

