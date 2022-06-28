hard time! Joan Laporta reveals the state of Piqué after separating with Shakira: “He is suffering for her”
2022-06-27
Several weeks have passed since Piqué and Shakira separated after 12 years of relationship. All this for a supposed infidelity of the FC Barcelona defender.
After his breakup, Gerard has been in the news in several Spanish media, where they say he spends his time partying and wasting large amounts of money.
Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, said that the player is having a bad time and that he is suffering from the situation.
“Piqué is suffering a lot. As much as we imagine, we have in our imagination players with fame, money and everything we like, but they are people and Piqué is a great human being. He is one of the captains, he is very lucky and has given us a lot as a team”, Laporta commented for the famous magazines Hola! and Faces.
The president of Barcelona invited the fans to support Piqué in this difficult moment of his life, whom he assures is a great person.
“Although he has gone through circumstances that are not pretty at all, with young children, Piqué deserves all the support and love of the fans. Do not listen to the news that tries to show him as a frivolous man, without feelings, who does not feel anything. I am lucky to know him and to have treated him as a person. He is an extraordinary person that he is suffering. And we have to help him,” he concluded.