hard time! Joan Laporta reveals the state of Piqué after separating with Shakira: “He is suffering for her”

2022-06-27

Several weeks have passed since Piqué and Shakira separated after 12 years of relationship. All this for a supposed infidelity of the FC Barcelona defender.

After his breakup, Gerard has been in the news in several Spanish media, where they say he spends his time partying and wasting large amounts of money.

The sweep began and they give a harsh warning: The 11 stars that PSG put up for sale

Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, ​​said that the player is having a bad time and that he is suffering from the situation.