Hard to predict how long Bitcoin will stay on top, says Wall Street veteran From CoinTelegraph

It’s hard to predict how long Bitcoin will stay on top, says Wall Street veteran
it has remained the leading crypto asset in terms of market capitalization since its launch back in 2009. Given that thousands of different cryptocurrencies have sprung up over the years, could any of them one day surpass Bitcoin (BTC)?
Daniel Strachman, managing partner at A&C Advisors LLC, commented in this regard:
“The cryptocurrency sector is at the start of the second inning, and it appears that BTC has remained at the top. However, just like with the Red Sox who deeply disappointed this year, we simply cannot know what will happen in the future.
Read the full text on Cointelegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.