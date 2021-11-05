“Hard work to do at Tottenham, Kane is important”

LONDON (England) – After winning the Conference League debut against Vitesse, Antonio Conte was officially introduced as the new Tottenham manager: “My contract is not a problem, 18 months is a duration agreed with the club, which has understood the sacrifices it has to make for me. That’s okay – the words of the Apulian coach, who signed an agreement until June 2023 – the best thing now is to try to work together and we can do it for a long time. The club knows we can work, there is a broad vision and a great training center. We know that we must be patient. And I’m the first to have patience. It’s not easy to get into when the season has started, but that’s okay for me, my hope is to find the right conditions. The squad must improve the physical condition, there is the will to improve the situation. The club has decided to change and the players know this“.

Conte: “We have to work hard”

On Sunday, waiting for Conte’s Tottenham, there is Rafa Benitez with his Everton: “It will be a difficult game, they are a good team and Goodison Park is not an easy stadium to play. But we want to show that we want to improve results and rankings even if you have to work hard to try to do better, we need to improve many aspects from a tactical and physical point of view and we need some time. AND finding time is difficult“. The start was a good omen, with the success on the Vitesse:”Behind a victory there is always the great work on the part of everyone, coach, players, staff, but above all the club “. Conte, however, does not want to create false expectations for the immediate: “Kane said my arrival is proof of the club’s ambitions? He is an important player, not only for Tottenham, but also for the England national team. But we all have to work to improve the situation and the condition of the team, that’s what I noticed in these first few days. If we want to try to do something important we have to stay united and focused and show that we want to improve things“.