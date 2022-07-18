Hard worker! Selena Gomez was a babysitter for the daughter of another famous singer

Selena Gomez is an internationally recognized singer and actress, who is undoubtedly one of the most beloved of the show.

The artist of Latin descent, who was diagnosed with anxiety and bipolar disorder a few years ago, has asked people who feel bad, to go to therapy, and He has been seen vulnerable in front of his fans.

But apart from shining on stage and also being an activist, a few years ago, Selena had a babysitting job and took care of the children of a famous.

We talk about nothing more and nothing less than Jessica Simpsonit was she herself who said that Gomez took care of his daughter Maxwell and he also accompanied her to her first concert, at that time it was with the singer Olivia Rodrigo.

In a chat with Suneel Gupta for an Instagram Live, Simpson narrated that, although he was a little sad that his daughter did not want to be at her concert, he was glad that Selena was by Maxwell’s side to live that first experience.

“I was sad when Maxwell was able to go to his first concert. He went to see Olivia Rodrigo and Selena Gomez was his babysitter. So he went with Selena. He met a very good friend of Selena’s little sister, and that’s how Max was able to go to his first concert,” explained the 42-year-old performer.